Qiskit Runtime: A Cloud-Native, Pay-As-You-Go Service for Quantum Computing

This has driven them to increasingly rely more on computational methods and, therefore, require compute services as a part of solving problems. Over the last decade, this need has expanded beyond the elasticity of compute to requiring increasingly more powerful and specialized compute to solve such problems. This need has led to the availability of graphical processors (GPUs) and, more recently, experimental quantum systems (QPUs) on the cloud.

IBM Quantum is developing powerful quantum systems and services needed to enable organizations to tackle the increasing complex problems facing their industries more efficiently. Getting there requires higher-performance devices, more sophisticated development tools and — crucially — expanding the pool of developers who can use these processors, some of whom might not have a physics degree. Building this future requires the maturation of cloud-based quantum computing services.

Since IBM put the first quantum computer on the cloud in 2016, a community of 400,000 users has started exploring the frontiers of this nascent technology. These users employ the open-source Qiskit software development kit as the tool for developing and compiling quantum circuits. As quantum computer users’ needs evolve, however, running single circuits through a circuit API can limit productivity with long latencies and inefficiency in abstraction. Thus, we’ve expanded Qiskit with the Qiskit Runtime API and programming model to handle more complex workloads.

A majority of our quantum users today are kernel developers — those focused on studying the quantum system who require lower-level primitive programs to customize their workflows and notably, who are familiar with the intricacies of noise and mitigating errors. However, as our community grows, we have seen an increasing emergence of algorithm developers who want to focus on solving domain problems by building quantum programs that use classical computers and quantum computers together to optimize their quantum workload. These developers are more concerned with how to interpret and use the result outputs of their circuits as they leverage the tradeoff between speed and accuracy to tune existing error mitigation and suppression techniques developed by kernel developers.

Qiskit Runtime is meant to expand the Qiskit programming model with a set of primitive interfaces that deliver modular abstraction to better support the varying needs of these two developer types. As Qiskit Runtime evolves, we expect an influx of new users looking for easy access to the highest performing quantum computing systems, with requirements ranging from complete automation to abstracted levels of noise management on quantum systems. We must support both our current community and these incoming users.

We hope to provide a frictionless quantum computing experience where researchers and developers across both previously mentioned audiences can reap the benefits of quantum computing intuitively.