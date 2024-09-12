What is quantum-centric supercomputing?

In 1994, MIT mathematician Peter Shor discovered an algorithm that can divide large numbers into prime factors exponentially faster than the best classical algorithms, by using a hypothetical quantum computer. Two years later, Love Grover discovered a quantum algorithm that can search a database faster than a classical search algorithm. These discoveries greatly accelerated interest in quantum computing.

Shor and Grover proved, at least in theory, that a useful quantum computer can process certain complex workloads faster than classical methods—hundreds of thousands of years faster. Even the most advanced supercomputers in the world, like those used in high-profile data centers and universities, are simply not able to process large quantum workflows fast enough.

No longer theoretical, quantum processors like IBM Quantum Heron have proven the viability of quantum computing. However, today’s quantum computers are limited by obstacles such as the number of qubits they can process with and errors innate to quantum hardware.

Quantum-centric supercomputing combines the strengths of quantum and classical computing, by using the unique properties of qubits to perform calculations that are otherwise infeasible for classical systems. This approach aims to overcome the limitations of classical high-performance computing by introducing quantum computers into existing workflows, thereby enhancing the computational efficiency and capability of both types of systems.

The following are some of the main differences between HPC and quantum-centric supercomputing:

Traditional HPC:

Built on classical computer architecture

Limited by binary processing and linear scalability

Quantum-centric supercomputing:

Includes quantum computers to use quantum and classical resources in parallelized workloads

Optimized to orchestrate work across the quantum computers’ and HPC’s compute clusters in the same data center or in the cloud

Offers potentially exponential speedups and processing power greater than either quantum or classical computing can provide for certain problems

As experimental quantum computing continues to advance rapidly, we predict that quantum-centric supercomputing will be a pivotal bridge to achieving quantum advantage—the milestone by which researchers measure if a quantum machine can outperform classical hardware simulating a quantum system or any other classical methods for solving a practical problem. However, quantum computing is not expected to fully replace classical computing. Instead, quantum-centric supercomputers combine quantum computers and classical computers, with each type of system working together to run computations beyond what’s possible on either alone.

Globally, multiple supercomputer facilities have already begun to incorporate quantum-computing hardware, including Germany’s Jupiter, Japan’s Fugaku and Poland’s PSNC. As part of the IBM Quantum Roadmap, IBM hopes to build quantum-centric supercomputers with thousands of logical qubits by 2033.