Quantum compositions and the future of AI in music

For Qubism, I developed two approaches to compose with quantum computing. One uses partitioned quantum cellular automata, or PQCA, for procedural generation. I developed methods to convert samples from PQCA cycles into musical structures, such as aggregates of notes, melodies, rhythms and so on. What is interesting about PQCA is that the measured samples constitute coherent patterns evolving in time. These patterns yielded evolving musical structures resembling a musical form known as “variations on a theme.” Variations on a theme in music refers to a compositional technique where a composer takes a specific theme or melody and alters it in various ways. Johann Sebastian Bach, for example, is known for being a genius in improvising variations on a given tune.

But what is even more interesting, I generated music running a PQCA with 120 qubits on an IBM Quantum Eagle. At the time, I was able to simulate a maximum of 32 qubits with Qiskit. I would argue that Qubism would not have been possible without a quantum computer.

The other method used quantum computing for machine learning. At specific moments during the performance, the quantum computer “listened” to the violin and produced responses. [My collaborators and I] developed a system to extract sequencing rules from input music. The system encodes the rules into quantum circuits. The circuits tell a quantum computer to generate wavefunctions with amplitudes encoding musical stochasticity. In other words, they encode the probabilities of certain notes following others in a tune. A measurement defines which note follows another.

To generate the responses, a laptop on the stage recorded the violin, made the quantum circuits and relayed them to the quantum computer on the cloud for processing. Then, after a few seconds, the measurements were retrieved from the cloud, and the respective musical responses were synthesised.

What is exciting here is that only 5 qubits and a few lines of Qiskit code were necessary for the software to encode the musical sequencing rules. If I were to use standard machine learning running on a classical computer, I would certainly have needed computationally hungry artificial neural networks to do the same job.

I do not think there is any measurable computational advantage in doing what I did quantumly. Nevertheless, it certainly is a different approach to doing machine learning for computer music. I found it easier to implement and far more intuitive.