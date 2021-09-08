What is quantum computing?

For most kinds of tasks and challenges, traditional computers are expected to remain the best solution. But when scientists and engineers encounter certain very complex problems, that’s where quantum comes into play. For these types of difficult calculations, even the most powerful supercomputers (big machines with thousands of traditional cores and processors) pale in comparison to quantum computing’s power. That’s because even supercomputers are binary code-based machines reliant on 20th-century transistor technology. Classical computers are simply unable to process such complex problems.

Complex problems are problems with lots of variables interacting in complicated ways. Modeling the behavior of individual atoms in a molecule is a complex problem, because of all the different electrons interacting with one another. Identifying new physics in a supercollider is also a complex problem. There are some complex problems that we do not know how to solve with classical computers at any scale.

A classical computer might be great at difficult tasks like sorting through a big database of molecules. But it struggles to solve more complex problems, like simulating how those molecules behave. Today, if scientists want to know how a molecule will behave, they must synthesize it and experiment with it in the real world. If they want to know how a slight tweak would impact its behavior, they usually need to synthesize the new version and run their experiment all over again. This is an expensive, time-consuming process that impedes progress in fields as diverse as medicine and semiconductor design.

A classical supercomputer might try to simulate molecular behavior with brute force, by using its many processors to explore every possible way every part of the molecule might behave. But as it moves past the simplest, most straightforward molecules available, the supercomputer stalls. No computer has the working memory to handle all the possible permutations of molecular behavior by using any known methods.

Quantum algorithms take a new approach to these sorts of complex problems—creating multidimensional computational spaces or running calculations that behave much like these molecules themselves. This turns out to be a much more efficient way of solving complex problems like chemical simulations.

Engineering firms, financial institutions and global shipping companies—among others—are exploring use cases where quantum computers could solve important problems in their fields. An explosion of benefits from quantum research and development is taking shape on the horizon. As quantum hardware scales and quantum algorithms advance, many big, important problems like molecular simulation should find solutions.