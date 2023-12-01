What is quantum cryptography?

To date, traditional data encryption has generally been sufficient for maintaining secure communications in most cybersecurity settings. However, the rise of quantum computing poses an existential threat to even the most secure traditional cryptographic algorithms.

Like quantum cryptography, quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that also harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics. Compared to our fastest and most cutting-edge classical computers, quantum computers have the potential to solve complex problems orders of magnitude faster.



Mathematician Peter Shor first described the threat quantum computers pose to traditional security systems in 1994. Today’s cryptosystems can be divided into two main categories, symmetric systems, which use one secret key to both encrypt and decrypt data. And asymmetric systems, which use a public key that anyone can read and private keys that only authorized parties can access. Both types of cryptosystems create these keys by multiplying large prime numbers. And rely on the massive computing power that is required for factoring large numbers to ensure that these encryption keys can’t be cracked by eavesdroppers or hackers.

Even the most powerful supercomputers on earth would require thousands of years to mathematically break modern encryption algorithms like the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) or RSA. According to Shor’s Algorithm, factoring a large number on a classical computer would require so much computing power it would take a hacker many lifetimes before even coming close. But a fully functional quantum computer—should one be perfected—might potentially find the solution in only a matter of minutes.

For this reason, the use cases for quantum cryptography are as endless as there are use cases for any form of cryptography at all. In the event that anything from corporate information to state secrets must be kept secure, when quantum computing renders existing cryptographic algorithms obsolete. Quantum cryptography may be our only recourse for securing private data.

As computer scientists around the world work day and night to develop practical quantum technology. It’s critical that we also develop new forms of cryptography to prepare for the quantum age of computing. Although quantum computers were once considered only theoretical, experts estimate that we may be only 20 to 50 years away from fully entering the quantum age.