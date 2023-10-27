What is climate change?

It is widely held by climate scientists that today’s largest drivers of climate change—and in particular of global warming—are human activities. The most impactful of these activities is the burning of fossil fuels, namely coal, natural gas and oil. Fossil fuel combustion generates greenhouse gas emissions, including emissions of carbon dioxide and methane.

Carbon dioxide and methane are called greenhouse gases because they form a barrier that traps heat in the Earth’s atmosphere in much the same way a greenhouse’s glass walls and ceiling trap heat indoors. This heat trapping, called the greenhouse effect, leads to global warming of the Earth’s surface.

Most greenhouse gas emissions are anthropogenic, which means humans and human activity cause them. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), approximately 79% of all global greenhouse gas emissions stem from the energy, industrial, transportation and building sectors of the economy.3 Agriculture, forestry and other land use also generate a significant amount of emissions. For example, trees are natural stores of carbon, but deforestation—clearing away trees to make way for agriculture or other uses—releases that carbon into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.

Today, we are focusing more than ever on how humans affect the climate, but human activities have been significantly changing the climate worldwide for over a century. To trace the origins of humanity’s measurable impact on Earth’s climate, look to the Industrial Revolution. As agrarian societies transformed into industrial ones by the late 1800s, fossil fuels increasingly powered the machinery and technology critical to the transformation. By the mid-20th century, carbon dioxide emissions totaled about 5 gigatons per year, then rose precipitously to 35 gigatons per year by the end of the century.