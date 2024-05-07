What is hydropower?

Hydropower, also known as hydroelectric power or water power, is a key source of energy production. Its capacity has increased by more than 70% in the last 20 years and in 2020, it was the biggest source of low-carbon power, responsible for one-sixth of overall global electricity generation.1

Hydropower is often valued for its renewability and reliability. Fossil fuels (including coal, oil, and gas) are in finite supply, but hydropower can be generated indefinitely without depleting the Earth’s natural resources. Other renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power depend on weather conditions; however, hydropower can be generated consistently throughout the year.

Also, hydropower is considered a clean energy source. It generates fewer greenhouse gas emissions (such as carbon dioxide, methane, and others) than fossil fuel-based energy production, making it a more sustainable option as companies, countries, and communities try to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Hydropower plants typically operate more efficiently than fossil fuel power plants. And some methods of hydroelectric production offer opportunities for storing surplus energy, which can help improve the stability of the electric grid and increase overall electrical capacity.

