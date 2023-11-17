What is sustainability?

Sustainability in business refers to a company's strategy to reduce or avoid negative environmental and social impact resulting from its operations. An organization’s sustainability practices are typically analyzed against ESG metrics, which are shared with the public through ESG reporting. How a company chooses to structure its ESG reporting depends on factors such as the geographic location and industry sector, which is why multiple ESG reporting frameworks exist.

Sustainable businesses recognize both the challenges and opportunities that come from adopting sustainable business practices. And while there is no one-size-fits-all approach to reducing carbon emissions or reimagining a supply chain, there are clear examples of what companies can do to build a more sustainable future.



For instance, organizations can improve their energy efficiency by deploying energy management practices and using alternative power sources. Organizations can also look to intelligent asset management practices, for example, if they choose to deploy infrastructure and equipment that produces less GHG emissions. In doing so, they can often save money and reduce their climate impact. Additionally, companies that create efficient and intelligent supply chains can be better equipped to empower a circular economy, encourage reuse, design out waste, promote sustainable consumption and protect natural resources.

Many organizations are realizing they don’t need to sacrifice their bottom line to become a sustainable business. In fact, some are seeing greater margins through sustainable development. Through the lens of environmental protection and social good, these companies are assessing risks and improving resiliency while also considering external regulations and development goals in their decision-making.



More specifically, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is a European Union legislation that requires companies to report on the environmental and sustainable impact of their business activities, as well as their ESG initiatives. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation aims to do the same by standardizing the reporting of ESG metrics.

