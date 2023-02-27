What are ESG frameworks?

The decision on which framework to use for reporting should start by considering where an organization can make the most difference based on materiality assessments.

Materiality in the context of ESG

The concept of materiality guides organizations to focus on ESG issues that are relevant to them and have a measurable impact on their business.

To determine materiality, an organization must first identify its risks and then assess the consequences of those vulnerabilities. Using a “risk matrix” approach, organizations can determine which ESG-related risks to prioritize based on their risk profile, and which of those consequences would have significant negative impacts on the organization.

For example, a large-cap e-commerce company may choose to focus on packaging materials and waste (environmental), supply chain labor standards (social) and business ethics (governance) in its materiality assessment because it determined these to have the largest risk profiles when it comes to environmental impact, overall shareholder and consumer confidence and regulatory requirements. In this case, the company should look for ESG reporting frameworks that cover all three ESG categories.

– Assessing double materiality. Double materiality calls on organizations to consider materiality from two viewpoints: financial materiality and materiality to the market, the environment and people. Double materiality recognizes that an organization is responsible for managing its own financial risks by looking inward. It also looks at the outward impacts of its decisions and operations on people and the environment. By applying the concept of double materiality, organizations can identify both the financial and nonfinancial impacts of their operations to help shape a more holistic ESG strategy.

Impact and influence

The other side of the materiality coin is impact and influence. Organizations assessing their ESG reporting approach may also find it beneficial to consider the environmental and social factors that they can influence most directly and rapidly.

Using an action priority or impact effort prioritization matrix, organizations can quickly identify where to focus their initial efforts and then use these insights to determine which ESG framework can help with realizing goals that are within reach.

For example, organizations in the fast-moving consumer goods and retail sectors can exert influence within their supply chain. In these sectors, an organization’s procurement choices can have a significant impact on the ESG performance of companies in the supply chain, thus magnifying their ESG impact.