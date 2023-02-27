What is carbon accounting?

Investors are increasingly scrutinizing sustainability performance alongside financial performance to inform investment decisions. In the same way that standard processes are used to capture and disclose financial data, sustainability reporting requires establishing a system and approach that delivers finance-grade GHG emissions data.

Review data accessibility and seek automation

The data required to calculate GHG emissions is often scattered across various internal systems throughout the organization, many of which can be incompatible. In addition, the data might be held by suppliers that don’t have systems and processes in place to share data. To help ensure a complete and accurate data foundation, it’s key to determine how data will be sourced on an ongoing basis.

Tips:

Consider outsourcing the data capture process to a specialist service provider.



Get as close to the original data source as possible.



Aim for automated data transfer wherever possible. Files touched by people before data collection are more prone to failure to load, precision loss and metric confusion.



Consider how you will store and manage data on an ongoing basis. A cloud-based enterprise software platform is infinitely superior to spreadsheets for this task.

Work directly with utility providers

Energy consumption data informs decarbonization strategies, so sourcing this data from utility providers through utility meters is the gold standard. This seems straightforward until you consider that there are thousands of utility providers with different rules and processes for data provision.



The resulting variability in each utility’s willingness and ability to provide data creates difficulties, particularly for organizations with multiple facilities in different geographic locations.

Tips:

Contact your utility provider and explore data-sharing options—ideally automated data provision through either an online portal or application programming interface (API) that allows data exchange.



Consider working with a specialist partner to automate the data capture process.



Include a data-provision clause in all new energy procurement contracts.

Create a robust and flexible data structure

Data must be organized in a structured way that best supports the identified decarbonization target. It’s important to consider which types of data need to be captured and how the data should be tagged and aggregated to support reporting requirements. ESG reporting software should support tagging of data at the account or meter level, which can be aggregated to both locations and reporting groups.

Once a target is in place, the first challenge is to determine how the high-level organizational target translates down to individual assets. Targets can be broken down by many dimensions, including reporting group structure, asset type, geography and emissions source. Whichever approach is used, the data structure must be configured to match.

Each asset can have absolute targets applied that roll up to the high-level organizational target. An organization might also consider intensity targets for some assets, as these can help with benchmarking emissions reductions across the organization.

Meters and accounts: The most granular data point in a data structure is usually an account or meter. Account data is utility cost data delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis. Meter data is consumption data delivered daily, typically in 15- to 30-minute intervals.

Locations: Locations are where account and meter data can both be tracked and reported for electricity, water and gas. Locations can have multiple accounts or meters of the same utility type.

Organization: Data reported at the whole-of-organization level is an aggregate of all locations and underlying data.

Reporting groups: Groups are used to aggregate data from multiple locations to assist with setting boundaries for sustainability reporting.

It’s important to help ensure a good data foundation in a flexible format to meet reporting requirements now and in the future. Central to this principle is that the data collection and storage process is auditable with traceability back to the data source.

Equally important is that it allows for flexible boundary setting globally. Specifically, easily configuring and changing reporting groups and the locations, accounts and meters that underlie them.



Baseline emissions need to be recalculated when structural changes occur in the organization that changes the inventory boundary, such as acquisitions or divestments. Structuring data into a flexible organization hierarchy can simplify the process of recalculating baselines to enable more agility in ESG reporting.

Also, important is that the data required for implementing decarbonization strategies is often scattered across various internal systems throughout an organization, many of which might be incompatible. It’s also possible that the data might be held by suppliers who don’t have systems and processes in place to share it.

Tips:

Review the detailed reporting requirements of pledges or commitments that you’ve made and help ensure that your team understands what data is needed to support them.



Regularly check and maintain metadata (tags, labels, opening/closing dates, etc.).



Set minimum KPIs for the data management process to define thresholds such as data completeness and be sure to document these decisions.

Develop processes for data management and assign ownership

Data-driven decision-making is only valuable if the data is accurate, complete and up to date. Effective data management requires dedicated attention to detail, ownership and diligence.

Tips:

Create an accountability matrix for data management and assign responsibilities to staff. This matrix should set out a regular schedule to review data completeness to catch errors with enough time to address them.



Keep a close eye on the data flowing in. Set up inactivity alerts against each data source to identify data gaps early on.



Institute a process to reconfigure formatting updates from utility supplier updates. A small change such as the column containing data within a bill can prevent your data from loading properly.



Follow up promptly with parties that have not fulfilled data provision commitments.

Create a single, trusted source to store and share your data

Data is an increasingly valuable resource for guiding business decisions, so it should be made accessible to both internal and external stakeholders. If the process is outsourced, remember that sharing finance-grade sustainability data poses as much of a business risk as financial data. Therefore, the governance structure to protect it must be similar.

Tips:

Use cloud-based storage to provide password-protected access for all stakeholders.



Use appropriate wording in supplier contracts to help ensure that data ownership rests with your organization.



Align your data capture and management plan with audit requirements.

Prepare up front for an audit and future-proof your data

The audit process is a critical step to validating reported decarbonization progress. The outcome is important to the organization’s governance, but the steps to achieve audit-ready, traceable data can be challenging.

Tips:

Consult with your auditor up front to understand their requirements and confirm that your policies for data retention and tagging are compatible.



Use a cloud-based, single system of record that includes change tracking and document storage and can easily be configured to provide access to external parties as required.



Help ensure that your data management system has the capability to store reference documents and meets core audit requirements such as change tracking, time stamping and trace-to-source capability.

Engage teams early in the process

The responsibility for energy and sustainability data management cannot fall solely on the sustainability team. There is much to be learned from organizations that have successfully tackled this challenge. These organizations have embedded policies and procedures to drive companywide engagement in data capture and management.

Tips:

Elevate the importance of GHG data capture and storage within the organization to senior-level management to encourage participation and support.



Consider internal reporting tools to provide transparency and drive accountability for data capture and storage.