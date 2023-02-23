What is decarbonization?

Today, GHG emissions reduction is a key pillar in most organizations’ sustainability strategies and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. The following are key processes companies should follow for data management in the setting and tracking of decarbonization targets:

Understand impact and establish baselines

Before embarking on an emissions-reduction journey, organizations must first understand the impact of their operations and set baselines against which progress will be measured. Data is necessary to complete these steps, so strategic and upfront decisions help maximize the value of this data. These decisions include what data needs to be collected, where data should be stored, how data needs to be structured and managed and how to ensure data integrity and audit readiness. Establishing baselines and clear criteria for measuring performance (for example, reductions in energy consumption and GHG emissions) enables performance assessment and drive improvements.



Create targets and commit publicly



Next is determining which target to aim for and by when. Examples of targets include powering a company’s operations with 100% renewable electricity, sourcing 100% of the energy a company consumes from renewables and achieving net zero GHG emissions on a timeline that is consistent with—or more aggressive than—the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (link resides outside ibm.com) to limit the Earth’s warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Make your commitments public, clearly stating their scope and how you plan to measure progress.



Execute actions

Once the target is set, execution needs to kick in. Execution may begin with translating the high-level organization target into actionable steps all the way down to the individual asset level, such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. There are many dimensions that can be considered when breaking down a target, such as asset type, emissions source and location. Whichever approach is selected, it’s important that the data needed to measure progress is identified, the data structure is configured to match and data reporting mechanisms are deployed.

Only with the availability of factual and credible data can an organization be effective in identifying where they are exceeding expectations or where they are falling short. A superior data management platform needs to be a tool that helps inform strategic decisions.



Track and report on performance against goals

Many organizations are seizing on the opportunity to report on their environmental performance as a key competitive differentiator. Examples of environmental KPIs include GHG emissions reduction and energy and water use efficiency. For others, increasing regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations for information on sustainability performance are leading to more reporting. Either way, reporting requires a strong data foundation. It needs to be robust and set up to support various reporting motivations and frameworks.

