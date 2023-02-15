What is net zero?

The concept of net zero has evolved over the past few decades, but gained significant momentum in recent years due to increasing concerns about climate change.

1970s-early 2000s: Early discussions

The idea of balancing emissions to achieve a net-zero effect has its roots in the early discussions on climate change and sustainability. The term started appearing in scientific literature and policy discourse around the 1970s and 1980s, often linked to energy efficiency and renewable energy strategies. In the 2000s, the concept of carbon neutrality gained popularity. Similar to net zero, it was the idea that carbon dioxide emissions could be balanced by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere. Many businesses and organizations began announcing their own commitments to carbon neutrality.

2015-2018: International action

At the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21), countries around the world and other stakeholders committed to the Paris Agreement, a landmark international treaty that set a global framework to help limit Earth’s warming to less than 2°C (3.6°F) above pre-industrial levels, with a long-term goal of limiting the increase to 1.5°C (2.7°F). To achieve this, the agreement recognized that global emissions need to reach net zero in the second half of this century. In 2018, the IPCC released a special report on the impacts of global warming and suggested global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide would need to fall by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching net zero around 2050.

2019-present: Net zero commitments

As of 2024, more than 140 countries have set net zero targets that address about 88% of global emissions. More than 9,000 companies, 1,000 cities, 1,000 educational institutions and 600 financial institutions have joined the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign, pledging to take rigorous, immediate action to cut global emissions in half by 2030.1