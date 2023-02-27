What is carbon accounting?

Several years ago, the GHG protocol updated its reporting standard to require two methods of Scope 2 emission calculations: location-based and a new, market-based method.

Traditionally, organizations were required to report their Scope 2 emissions by using a standard set of grid-average emissions factors. Following this approach, known as the location-based method, all emissions-reduction efforts are excluded from the GHG inventory.



Initially, this made sense because it enabled organizations to be compared fairly. However, it did prevent some organizations from showcasing their efforts or taking credit for their green power purchases in their emissions totals. The Scope 2 market-based approach addressed this issue.

The market-based approach instructs organizations to apply Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs), such as renewable energy certificates (RECs) or guarantees of origin, to their consumption and then source emission factors from contracts or suppliers where available.

In instances where consumption is not covered by EACs or other factors, residual mix factors are applied to consumption. Residual mix factors are similar to grid-average factors but are calculated based on electricity generated from non-renewable sources, for example, oil, gas, coal or other sources not backed by EACs. If residual mix factors are not available for a region, then standard grid-average factors should be used, because they are in the standard location-based method.

Using the market-based method can prove helpful for organizations in pursuit of intentional procurement of clean and renewable energy.

The first step of this accounting process is understanding the organization’s electricity purchases. There can be a mix of sources, especially if the organization works across various regions. When tallied, each supplier is contacted to collect their emissions factors as comprehensively as possible.

If the organization purchases renewable electricity directly, the EACs should already exist and are known as bundled certificates. These certificates can also be purchased separately from electricity and are known as unbundled certificates.



Use the GHG Protocol’s Scope 2 Quality Criteria to help ensure that these certificates can be used. Unbundled certificates must be allocated across the organization according to the Quality Criteria, with careful attention to points 4 and 5.

Point 4 requires that certificates be issued and redeemed as close as possible to the period of energy consumption to which the instrument is applied. This means it would be incorrect to allocate certificates issued in 2018 to electricity consumption from 2021.

Point 5 requires that certificates be sourced from the same market in which the reporting entity’s electricity-consuming operations are located and to which the instrument is applied. This means that it would be incorrect to allocate certificates issued in the US to consumption in the UK.

If the organization has power purchase agreements, the certificates might not exist. Accordingly, in this scenario, the emissions factor tied to the contract must be determined and documented. Only use the publicly available residual mix emissions factors that are within the region that is being accounted for if the supplier’s direct information is not accessible.

This calculation method can prove complex, which is why it’s essential that your ESG reporting platform is designed to support both location- and market-based calculation methods.