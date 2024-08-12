What are Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions?

Companies measure and report their emissions according to the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard. According to the GHG Protocol, developing a full emissions inventory that incorporates all Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions can help companies focus their efforts on the best reduction opportunities.3

The first step is to identify the emissions sources within the company's own operations and its supply chain. Then, the company collects activity data that is related to these sources. This might include the amount of fuel that is used, distance traveled by company vehicles or amount of electricity consumed. It also requires gathering information from suppliers or other stakeholders to measure Scope 3 emissions.

Once data is collected, emissions are calculated by using specific emission factors. These factors represent the average emission rate of a greenhouse gas for a specific source or activity type. Factor lists are becoming increasingly granular and sophisticated. Selecting and applying the right emissions factor is a complex process. Emissions factors can be sourced from a variety of organizations and public sources, including the International Energy Agency (IEA) and various governmental bodies.

Finally, reporting emissions involves disclosing the total amounts for each scope, along with a description of the methodologies used, for transparency. Reporting can be done through various channels, such as corporate sustainability reports, regulatory filings such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) or voluntary disclosure platforms.