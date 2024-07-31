The combination of stakeholder pressure, increased awareness of environmental issues caused by the effects of climate change and the potential financial benefits of renewable energy have made PPAs attractive to corporate buyers across sectors. Multinational organizations in technology (who use corporate PPAs to meet data center electricity demand), retail and manufacturing are among some of the top purchasers. In 2023, Amazon—the top renewable energy buyer of that year—announced 74 PPAs across 16 markets totaling 8.8 gigawatts.

Nonprofit organizations also buy PPAs. Since these organizations cannot take advantage of federal tax credits to support the purchase of onsite renewable energy systems, PPAs are a viable green energy procurement option.

Individual homeowners can also enter into PPAs. For example, solar power purchase agreements (SPPA) allow individuals to host solar projects, such as a photovoltaic (PV) system with solar panels, on their property with no upfront costs. Like traditional PPAs, solar PPAs allow the developer to own and operate the energy system from which the host customer can purchase the electricity.

Blockchain technology has it made it possible to split large PPA contracts into smaller units, both in units of energy and length of time. This has created a secondary market for PPAs with lower barriers to entry for smaller companies and individual buyers.

Currently, the Americas, which includes the US, Canada and Latin America, is the largest region for PPA activity. This region is followed by the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) region. Comparatively, PPA activity is significantly lower in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region but has seen record highs with recent policies supporting growth.2