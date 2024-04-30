What is energy storage?

One of the most famous inventions designed to store electricity, the battery, dates back to 1800. Italian physicist Andrew Volta used a pile of nickel discs, zinc disks and saltwater-soaked pads to deliver electrical current. Some 60 years later, French physicist Gaston Planté invented a rechargeable battery using lead and sulphuric acid—known as a lead-acid battery.

Then, in the early 19th century, American inventor Thomas Edison created a different type of rechargeable battery, which used nickel and iron. Canadian chemical engineer Lewis Urry later developed the prototype for the modern alkaline battery in 1957, after researching Edison’s use of zinc.

Two other long-used forms of energy storage are pumped hydro storage and thermal energy storage. Pumped hydro storage, which is a type of hydroelectric energy storage, was used as early as 1890 in Italy and Switzerland before spreading around the world.

Thermal energy storage, or TES, was in use in ice boxes designed for food preservation in the early 19th century. Modern TES systems have helped heat and cool buildings since the early 20th century.