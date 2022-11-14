Power and utilities industry solutions

Accelerate your business transformation with energy solutions powered by AI and automation
Between extreme weather, regulatory demands and the global push for sustainable and renewable energy, energy and utilities companies have a tall order in today’s geopolitical landscape.
Industry trends have emerged as a result, including:
How can energy companies remain competitive in this new power generation? In two words: digital transformation.
From data management to customer engagement, learn how IBM’s enterprise-ready artificial intelligence platforms, consulting services and data-driven solutions use the latest digital technologies to transform and prepare your utilities sector business for the future.
See how your utilities business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx Assistant.
Put AI to work for customer service in the power & utilities industry
Sustainability as an accelerator
Embed responsible computing across your IT environment and be a driver of social impact with more energy-efficient IT infrastructure.
Turn sustainability ambition into action with AI technology that collects data, calculates emissions and track progress toward sustainability goals.
Optimize your asset performance with a suite of applications for operations and HSE tools for the utilities and energy industry.
Build custom AI applications for your utility business, manage all data sources, and accelerate responsible AI workflows—all on one platform.
Manage risk and propel your business with cybersecurity services that identify and prevent serious threats and vulnerabilities from disrupting operations.
Transform your utility operations using rich data and powerful AI technologies that integrate optimization and enable intelligent growth.
Improving stormwater management by tapping the power of IoT technology with IBM Maximo solutions.
Reducing business risk, cutting operating costs and increasing service efficiency with IBM® Power Systems™ servers and the IBM Db2® database.
Standardizing and centralizing ESG-tracking efforts with automated reporting powered by the IBM Envizi ESG Suite.
Enhancing the efficiency of turbine blade manufacturing with Computer Vision on Microsoft Azure.
Boosting business process automation and efficiencies with IBM Cloud Pak.
Pushing forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Learn how IBM helps utility companies measure the maturity of their clean electrification capabilities and set priorities for transformation.
See how to leverage generative AI for digital twin technologies in an asset-intensive industry such as energy and utilities.
Read how IBM Turbonomic helps customers understand energy use and carbon emissions of their data centers and help them to become more efficient.
See how the electrification of industrial processes can combat climate change.
Explore the importance of more sustainable asset management for utilities.
See how electric utilities can make the biggest difference in decarbonization and modernization efforts.
Discover how your utility can thrive in the next phase of energy transition.
Learn how IBM supports environmentally at-risk communities across the world.
