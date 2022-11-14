Home Industries Power and utilities
Power and utilities industry solutions

Accelerate your business transformation with energy solutions powered by AI and automation

Transform your business model with smart technology

Between extreme weather, regulatory demands and the global push for sustainable and renewable energy, energy and utilities companies have a tall order in today’s geopolitical landscape.

Industry trends have emerged as a result, including:

  • Grid modernization to optimize storage and minimize disruptions
  • Consumer distributed energy resources like solar panels and batteries
  • Operational optimization in everything from sustainability to customer experience
  • Decarbonized fuel exploration for low-emission solutions

How can energy companies remain competitive in this new power generation? In two words: digital transformation.

From data management to customer engagement, learn how IBM’s enterprise-ready artificial intelligence platforms, consulting services and data-driven solutions use the latest digital technologies to transform and prepare your utilities sector business for the future.
See how your utilities business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx Assistant.
Guidebook AI

Put AI to work for customer service in the power & utilities industry

 Strategy ESG

Sustainability as an accelerator
Power and utilities industry solutions Modernize IT infrastructure to minimize energy use

Embed responsible computing across your IT environment and be a driver of social impact with more energy-efficient IT infrastructure.

 Meet goals with ESG and climate risk management

Turn sustainability ambition into action with AI technology that collects data, calculates emissions and track progress toward sustainability goals.

 Intelligent operations to improve asset management

Optimize your asset performance with a suite of applications for operations and HSE tools for the utilities and energy industry.

 Generative AI for a resilient enterprise

Build custom AI applications for your utility business, manage all data sources, and accelerate responsible AI workflows—all on one platform.

 Cybersecurity for proactive threat management

Manage risk and propel your business with cybersecurity services that identify and prevent serious threats and vulnerabilities from disrupting operations.

 Digital transformation services from trusted experts

Transform your utility operations using rich data and powerful AI technologies that integrate optimization and enable intelligent growth.
Case studies Melbourne Water

Improving stormwater management by tapping the power of IoT technology with IBM Maximo solutions.

 Read the client story Anglian Water

Reducing business risk, cutting operating costs and increasing service efficiency with IBM® Power Systems™ servers and the IBM Db2® database.

 Read the case study Downer

Standardizing and centralizing ESG-tracking efforts with automated reporting powered by the IBM Envizi ESG Suite.

 Read the success story Siemens Gamesa

Enhancing the efficiency of turbine blade manufacturing with Computer Vision on Microsoft Azure.

 Read the case study Horizon Power

Boosting business process automation and efficiencies with IBM Cloud Pak.

 Read the client story VPI

Pushing forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.

 Read the case study
Trends in power and utilities
Harnessing AI and data analytics can make clean energy more viable

Learn how IBM helps utility companies measure the maturity of their clean electrification capabilities and set priorities for transformation.
Will generative AI make the digital twin promise real in the energy and utilities industry?

See how to leverage generative AI for digital twin technologies in an asset-intensive industry such as energy and utilities.
New energy and carbon emission tools for your business applications with IBM Turbonomic

Read how IBM Turbonomic helps customers understand energy use and carbon emissions of their data centers and help them to become more efficient.

Electrification of industry

See how the electrification of industrial processes can combat climate change.
Sustainable asset management for utilities

Explore the importance of more sustainable asset management for utilities.
Preparing electric utilities for the energy transition

See how electric utilities can make the biggest difference in decarbonization and modernization efforts.
IBM Clean Electrification Maturity Model

Discover how your utility can thrive in the next phase of energy transition.
IBM Sustainability Accelerator

Learn how IBM supports environmentally at-risk communities across the world.
6 hard truths CEOs must face

Turn sustainability ambition into action. Let's create a sustainable future together.
Events

Microsoft Ignite 2024

Join IBM at a premier technology conference, 19–22 November in Chicago

DISTRIBUTECH® 2025

Explore the latest in electricity delivery automation and energy efficiency, 24-27 March in Dallas, Texas

Think 2025

Plot the next step in your AI journey at IBM's flagship event, 3–5 May in Boston

