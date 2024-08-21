Various use cases come into reality when you leverage generative AI for digital twin technologies in an asset-intensive industry such as energy and utilities. Consider some of the examples of use cases from our clients in the industry:

Visual insights. By creating a foundational model of various utility asset classes—such as towers, transformers and lines—and by leveraging large scale visual images and adaptation to the client setup, we can utilize the neural network architectures. We can use this to scale the use of AI in identification of anomalies and damages on utility assets versus manually reviewing the image. Asset performance management. We create large-scale foundational models based on time series data and its co-relationship with work orders, event prediction, health scores, criticality index, user manuals and other unstructured data for anomaly detection. We use the models to create individual twins of assets which contain all the historical information accessible for current and future operation. Field services. We leverage retrieval-augmented generation tasks to create a question-answer feature or multi-lingual conversational chatbot (based on a documents or dynamic content from a broad knowledge base) that provides field service assistance in real time. This functionality can dramatically impact field services crew performance and increase the reliability of the energy services by answering asset-specific questions in real time without the need to redirect the end user to documentation, links or a human operator.

Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) introduce new hazards to the field of AI, and we do not claim to have all the answers to the questions that these new solutions introduce. IBM understands that driving trust and transparency in artificial intelligence is not a technological challenge, but a socio-technological challenge.

We a see large percentage of AI projects get stuck in the proof of concept, for reasons ranging from misalignment to business strategy to mistrust in the model’s results. IBM brings together vast transformation experience, industry expertise and proprietary and partner technologies. With this combination of skills and partnerships, IBM Consulting™ is uniquely suited to help businesses build the strategy and capabilities to operationalize and scale trusted AI to achieve their goals.

Currently, IBM is one of few in the market that both provides AI solutions and has a consulting practice dedicated to helping clients with the safe and responsible use of AI. IBM’s Center of Excellence for Generative AI helps clients operationalize the full AI lifecycle and develop ethically responsible generative AI solutions.

The journey of leveraging generative AI should: a) be driven by open technologies; b) ensure AI is responsible and governed to create trust in the model; and c) should empower those who use your platform. We believe that generative AI can make the digital twin promise real for the energy and utilities companies as they modernize their digital infrastructure for the clean energy transition. By engaging with IBM Consulting, you can become an AI value creator, which allows you to train, deploy and govern data and AI models.