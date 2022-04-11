Home Industries Natural Resources Digital transformation at scale for industrial solutions   
Elevated interest in people, profit and renewable ecosystems is driving businesses to rethink how operations can be connected, smarter, automated and electrified
Digital solutions to optimize operations

Scaling digital transformation is no longer optional—it's necessary to address critical business objectives like reducing operational cost and growing organically.

IBM’s open AI and hybrid cloud architecture accelerates your transformation by expanding access to innovation, deploying at scale and offering more choices.

  • Bring AI and automation to the Edge for rapid response at the point of need
  • Build intelligent workflows that run on-premise or your choice of public clouds
  • Adopt industry platforms to co-create with partners across the value chain

Modernize SAP applications to lower costs, increase agility and improve results
Minimize equipment downtime

One hour of downtime can cost over USD 100,000—manage it proactively with data analytics and predictive solutions.

Optimize spare parts inventory

Leverage prescriptive analytics and insights from existing data to optimize MRO spares inventory and reduce excess.

 Intelligent automation of business processes

Make worker roles more productive with intelligent workflows that enable people to achieve higher value outcomes, faster.

Case studies Isdemir modernizes steel production

By applying Industry 4.0 techniques using Maximo, AI and IoT, Isdemir simplifies maintenance complexity.

CENIBRA aims for super-sustainable paper growth

How CENIBRA is increasing its share of a USD 200-billion market with end-to-end processes integration from IBM, SAP and SUSE.

Shell innovates with mining platform

The fuel company creates Oren, a B2B marketplace for global mining capabilities.

 Andhra Paper relocates mission-critical SAP systems

By partnering with IBM, Andhra Paper completed the 9,000-mile transition with minimal business disruption.

AM/NS drives cloud powered transformation

The integrated flat steel manufacturer is reinventing mission-critical processes to boost agility and efficiency.
Insights Digging deep to support sustainable mining  

The mining industry needs to take on globalization, environmental challenges and technology disruption simultaneously and holistically to survive and thrive.

 Read the research report Shift to enterprise-grade AI for industrial products

How leaders capture the value of artificial intelligence.

 

 

 Read the research report Cloud’s next leap in energy and resources  

Energy and resources enterprises are modernizing with the help of digital transformation. Hybrid cloud is a key enabler.

 Read the research report
