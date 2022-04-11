Scaling digital transformation is no longer optional—it's necessary to address critical business objectives like reducing operational cost and growing organically.
IBM’s open AI and hybrid cloud architecture accelerates your transformation by expanding access to innovation, deploying at scale and offering more choices.
One hour of downtime can cost over USD 100,000—manage it proactively with data analytics and predictive solutions.
Leverage prescriptive analytics and insights from existing data to optimize MRO spares inventory and reduce excess.
Make worker roles more productive with intelligent workflows that enable people to achieve higher value outcomes, faster.
By applying Industry 4.0 techniques using Maximo, AI and IoT, Isdemir simplifies maintenance complexity.
How CENIBRA is increasing its share of a USD 200-billion market with end-to-end processes integration from IBM, SAP and SUSE.
The fuel company creates Oren, a B2B marketplace for global mining capabilities.
By partnering with IBM, Andhra Paper completed the 9,000-mile transition with minimal business disruption.
The integrated flat steel manufacturer is reinventing mission-critical processes to boost agility and efficiency.
The mining industry needs to take on globalization, environmental challenges and technology disruption simultaneously and holistically to survive and thrive.
How leaders capture the value of artificial intelligence.
Energy and resources enterprises are modernizing with the help of digital transformation. Hybrid cloud is a key enabler.