Successful, sustainable electrification requires replacing fossil fuel-powered means of production with electric technologies and electrical equipment. Examples include:

Process heating electrification: Industrial process heating is a key step in manufacturing everything from materials such as steel and cement to consumer products such as appliances and cosmetics. The heating accounts for a significant proportion of onsite energy use because much of it happens at high temperatures—400°C (752°F) (link resides outside ibm.com) or more. Since those energy demands are usually met through the combustion of fossil fuels, process heating contributes 30% (link resides outside ibm.com) of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions stemming from manufacturing facilities. Electrification offers an environmentally friendly alternative. Using electromagnetic heating technologies, electric boilers, electric furnaces and industrial heat pumps can help industries drive major declines in GHG emissions. In New Zealand, for example, a steelmaking plant’s (link resides outside ibm.com) switch to an electric arc furnace is projected to reduce emissions by at least 45%.

Electric motors: Gas turbines and steam turbines (powered by fossil fuels) drive different types of rotating machinery, such as fans and compressors. Replacing such turbines with clean energy-powered electric motors can reduce emissions at various industrial sites, including natural gas pipeline compression stations. (Natural gas is often considered a “bridge fuel” to compliment renewable energy sources.) Compression stations traditionally have used industrial gas turbines, but that is changing. For example, as of 2023, more than 300 compression stations (link resides outside ibm.com) in Europe now rely on electric motors.

Electric vehicles: GHG emissions also come from heavy use of fossil fuel-powered on- and off-road vehicles, from the trucks that move materials and goods along supply chains to the forklifts at manufacturing facilities and ports. Switching to electric vehicles is another way to significantly reduce emissions in these spaces. For example, at a shipping terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey, port operators estimate that a new initiative to deploy electric terminal tractors (link resides outside ibm.com) will prevent 1,100 tonnes of GHG emissions annually per tractor.

The installation of electric heating and cooling systems, such as heat pumps, is also an avenue for decarbonization at industrial facilities. However, there is less research (link resides outside ibm.com) on these initiatives compared to research on electrifying residential heating and cooling systems.