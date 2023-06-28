New energy and carbon emission tools for your business applications with IBM Turbonomic

IT teams are tasked with improving energy efficiency and reducing their overall carbon footprint and waste in data centers—on-premises or in the cloud. IT operators often face challenges to know just how much energy IT applications use or which ones are generating more carbon emissions in order to target the biggest offenders and make the appropriate updates.

IBM Turbonomic is excited to launch the next phase in our commitment to provide automation tools designed to help customers understand energy use and carbon emissions of their data centers and help them to become more efficient. Turbonomic now tracks the energy consumption and carbon footprint of on-prem hosts and virtual machines (VMs) to help you put your sustainability goals into action.

With the latest release (version 8.9.2), Turbonomic offers new energy and carbon emission reports to help IT teams identify and reduce energy consumption and associated CO2 emissions of data centers by optimizing IT resources, while ensuring that applications perform optimally.

With this release (along with the recent release of the Turbonomic integration with IBM Envizi ESG Suite), IT teams now have simplified tools to help optimize energy use in data centers and show the potential results of carbon reduction when action is taken.

The core functionality of version 8.9.2, along with visibility into energy use and carbon emission data, is helpful with setting and achieving sustainability goals. To visualize this data, Turbonomic provides the following features.