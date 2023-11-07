More than 80% of CEOs say sustainability investments will drive better business results in the next 5 years.² But while 86% of companies have a sustainability strategy, only 35% have taken action on that strategy.³
Consolidating Linux® workloads on 5 IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 systems instead of running them on compared x86 servers under similar conditions can reduce energy consumption by 75%. It also reduces space by 50%, and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.⁴
Learn how each LinuxONE model can help you identify opportunities for the greatest greenhouse gas reductions.
Go on a guided journey toward sustainability with LinuxONE, from learning basic concepts to consolidating workloads and reporting energy use.
Hear from IDC on sustainability and their view of the role of LinuxONE.
Discover how LinuxONE can help you achieve your sustainability, security and scalability goals.
Learn how partition level power monitoring, which benefits from IBM’s long history of leadership in design for sustainability, can help you meet your sustainability goals.
Phoenix Systems used IBM LinuxONE to cut data center floor space by 8x, significantly decreasing energy consumption and maintenance.
Gruppo Boero deployed IBM LinuxONE to drive cost savings through consolidation without sacrificing performance, security, openness or reliability.
Plastic Bank uses IBM LinuxONE in its efforts to clean up the oceans and support coastal communities.
Newlight Technologies uses blockchain technology on IBM LinuxONE to verify a new process that turns greenhouse gas into high-performance biomaterials.
IBM LinuxONE, as a component of IBM's Full-Stack Sustainable Computing Solution, was recognized by the World Internet Conference as one of 13 Outstanding Cases of 2023 that contribute to jointly building a more sustainable, prosperous cyberspace.5
The IBM LinuxONE organization received an APAC 2023 Merit in ESG Architecture Award in Open EA Standards for Organizations from The Open Group for focusing on and actively promoting the integration and implementation of ESG factors in corporate decision-making and operations, demonstrating leadership in sustainability, social responsibility and good governance, innovative solutions and the practice of ESG standards.6
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 has been named a winner of the 2022 SEAL Sustainable Product Awards honoring innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future.7
Discover how IBM LinuxONE 4 turns sustainability into a winning business strategy. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM LinuxONE representative.
¹ IBM internal tests show that when running WebSphere and DB2 workloads, IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 requires 16 times fewer cores than the compared x86 servers. If you scale this up to a complete IT solution this means when running this workload, the IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 Max 125 would be doing the work of about 2000 cores of the compared x86 servers.
DISCLAIMER: This is an IBM internal study designed to replicate a typical IBM customer workload usage in the marketplace. Results may vary. The core consolidation study targeted comparison of the following IBM LinuxONE and x86 servers: IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 Max 125 system consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable processor units (IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 (2U) with two 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors 2.1 GHz, 16 cores per CPU. Both the x86-based and LinuxONE solutions had access to the same storage array. The workloads consisted of a transactional application running on WebSphere Application Server and IBM DB2 simulating core online banking functions. The actual test results were extrapolated to the stated above x86 servers using IDC QPI metrics and IBM sizing methodology using the following assumptions on a typical IT environment of a banking client using x86 servers. The production IT environment has 16 x86 servers running at 50% average utilization. There are 48 x86 servers in the non-production IT environments: development (4 environments with 2 servers each, 8 servers total), development test environment (4 servers), system integration test environment (8 servers), performance test environment (16 servers), user acceptance test environment (4 servers), production fix test environment (8 servers). A typical average CPU utilization is 7% across all non-production environments. An equivalent LinuxONE Emperor 4 solution requires a single Max 125 server running at 85% average utilization across all IT environments separated using LPAR technology.
² IBM Institute for Business Value – “Own your impact - Practical pathways to transformational sustainability”
³ IBM Institute for Business Value – “Sustainability as a transformation catalyst”
DISCLAIMER: Compared 5 IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 model consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable cores (CPs, zIIPs or IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage versus 192 x86 systems with a total of 10364 cores. IBM Machine Type 3931 power consumption was based on inputs to the IBM Machine Type 3931 IBM Power Estimation Tool for a memo configuration. x86 power consumption was based on March 2022 IDC QPI power values for 7 Cascade Lake and 5 Ice Lake server models, with 32 to 112 cores per server. All compared x86 servers were 2 or 4 socket servers. IBM Z and x86 are running 24x7x365 with production and non-production workloads. Savings assumes a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.57 to calculate additional power for data center cooling. PUE is based on Uptime Institute 2021 Global Data Center Survey (https://uptimeinstitute.com/about-ui/press-releases/uptime-institute-11th-annual-global-data-center-survey). CO2e and other equivalencies that are based on the EPA GHG calculator (https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator) use U.S. National weighted averages. Results may vary based on client-specific usage and location.
