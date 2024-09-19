How Digital Technologies May Help Operationalize Sustainability for the CIO

The following lists three actions CIOs can lead that reduce energy consumption and help transform sustainability ambition into action within their organizations:

1. Lead with action: Automate optimization in the data center to safely improve energy efficiency

There is an urgent need to reduce energy consumption, especially in data centers where electricity costs can account for up to 70% of their operating expenses. Improving energy efficiency is usually also aligned with an organization’s goals of minimizing its operational impact on the environment. And this is where the CIO can directly contribute to sustainability results in the organization. By incorporating IBM Turbonomic into their data center operations (as well as across their hyper distributed and multicloud environments), organizations are positioned to make an impact by optimizing resources through the consolidation of workloads. Turbonomic’s automated actions are designed to resize/reconfigure, move, scale and turn on/off resources to consolidate workloads onto less infrastructure, helping to reduce energy use while supporting application performance. The results of these actions show the potential for a significant reduction in data center operating costs and could deliver an ROI of 471% in less than six months. [1]

2. Set the standard: Ensure the business unit impact on sustainability performance is visible at the corporate level

What gets measured gets managed, such as tracking energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in data centers to help drive reductions at the operational level. This is even more impactful if the results are integrated into a corporate-level view to support activities like enterprise-level performance tracking and reporting. With the new integration between IBM Turbonomic and IBM Envizi ESG Suite, the CIO can readily communicate reductions in energy consumption and associated GHG emissions at the IT operations level to the corporate sustainability team. This new integration not only enhances business units’ ability to report operational data, it has the added benefit of feeding operational data into an enterprise system that tracks sustainability performance—helping to save time and resources. The CIO’s expertise and input can help shape an organization’s approach toward sustainability. Additionally, the increased engagement with the sustainability team may open opportunities for additional resources to be allocated to sustainability-related initiatives or projects.

3. Establish a company-wide data and architecture: Facilitate sustainability performance tracking at the enterprise level and support corporate ESG reporting

The CIO’s role in driving sustainable change extends beyond improving energy and emissions performance within their own business unit. As overseers of the organization’s technology infrastructure, the CIO can leverage their expertise to ensure the digital technology stack includes software that enables the accurate capture and management of ESG-related data. They can support executives of business units across the organization in providing tools and capabilities designed to improve efficiency in data acquisition, help verify data accuracy, and compile and analyze data—all important to support reporting that is transparent and substantiated. This is an area where the CIO can help drive outcomes that impact the entire organization.

In support of these efforts, IBM Envizi creates a system of record for companywide data that supports ESG performance management and streamlines ESG reporting. This helps to improve consistency and audit-readiness of data to make the reporting process more efficient and accurate. IBM’s Global Real Estate (GRE), for example, reported that they experienced roughly a 30% reduction in energy reporting software costs by replacing numerous tools with Envizi as a single, automated platform. Envizi also helped GRE to streamline energy reporting processes and gain better visibility into energy usage across their global real estate portfolio, enabling them to identify energy savings opportunities and prioritize energy efficiency projects.