What is intelligent automation?

Intelligent automation (IA), sometimes called cognitive automation, is the use of automation technologies—artificial intelligence (AI), business process management (BPM) and robotic process automation (RPA)—to streamline and scale decision-making across organizations.
Intelligent automation simplifies processes, frees up resources and improves operational efficiencies through various applications. For example, an automotive manufacturer may use IA to speed up production or reduce the risk of human error, or a pharmaceutical or life sciences company may use intelligent automation to reduce costs and gain resource efficiencies where repetitive processes exist. An insurance provider can use intelligent automation to calculate payments, estimate rates and address compliance needs.
Intelligent automation comprises 3 cognitive technologies. The integration of these components creates a solution that powers business and technology transformation.
This integration leads to a transformative solution that streamlines processes and simplifies workflows to ultimately improve the customer experience.
Intelligent automation platforms provide many benefits across industries as a result of using large data volumes, precise calculations, analysis and business implementation. The key benefits include the following:
Intelligent automation streamlines processes that were otherwise composed of manual tasks or based on legacy systems, which can be resource-intensive, costly and prone to human error. The applications of IA span across industries, providing efficiencies in different areas of the business.
The value of intelligent automation in the world today, across industries, is unmistakable. With the automation of repetitive tasks through IA, businesses can reduce their costs and establish more consistency within their workflows. The COVID-19 pandemic has only expedited digital transformation efforts, fueling more investment within infrastructure to support automation. As remote work also surges, roles will continue to evolve. Individuals focused on low-level work will be reallocated to implement and scale these solutions as well as other higher-level tasks.
Middle managers will need to shift their focus on the more human elements of their job to sustain motivation within the workforce. Automation will expose skills gaps within the workforce and employees will need to adapt to their continuously changing work environments. Middle management can also support these transitions in a way that mitigates anxiety to make sure that employees remain resilient through these periods of change. Intelligent automation is undoubtedly the future of work and companies that forgo adoption will find it difficult to remain competitive in their respective markets.
