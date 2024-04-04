Siemens Gamesa is now using its data-driven manufacturing solution on one of its production lines in Aalborg, Denmark, where technicians cast turbine blades from fiberglass.

Finn Mainstone, Senior Product Manager at Siemens Gamesa, explains: “Each turbine blade is custom designed by our engineers to precise specifications, and any defects during the manufacturing process can result in complex, costly and time-consuming corrections. To avoid this situation, our teams see a laser grid displayed on top of each blade that shows them exactly where to place each fiberglass layer. Crucially, they can now get instant alerts if the solution detects any errors or abnormalities in the surface of the blade.”

He continues: “Thanks to IoT-connected cameras in our factory and continuous analysis using machine learning models on the edge, all managed on Microsoft Azure, our technicians can place each blade layer with greater speed and accuracy. As a result, we are on course to reduce manufacturing error rates caused by misplaced material, which helps keep our production lines moving smoothly. In fact, once we roll the solution out globally, we will be better able to share best practices. This will reduce the learning curve for teams in our newly opened factories, such as Le Havre, France—enabling us to boost our throughput, accept more client orders, and bring the benefits of green energy to more people around the world.”