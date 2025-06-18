Realize the promise of AI with watsonx

AI-first enterprises can save up to 98.5% in costs using small, customized models to drive growth*
Meet the latest evolution of watsonx.data

Beyond access: our hybrid, open data lakehouse integrates, enriches, and governs your data.

Meet watsonx

IBM watsonx™ is our portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.
Your business. Your AI.
Open your AI future

Get the flexibility you need to make the right AI choices for your business. Choose an open source foundation model, bring your own, or use existing models. And run it across any cloud.
Trust your AI outputs

Create responsible AI with trusted enterprise data and governed processes. Use open, transparent technology. And employ governance and security controls for easier compliance.
Your AI, your data

Access your unstructured and structured data for more accurate AI with an open, hybrid data architecture.

IBM is named a Leader in Data Science & Machine Learning

IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.

Drive productivity from within

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ Say goodbye to busywork

Increase productivity by easily creating, deploying and managing AI assistants and agents to automate and simplify business and customer-facing processes.

IBM® watsonx Code Assistant™ Code smarter, not harder

Accelerate your developers’ productivity and reduce time to market by infusing AI into the entire application lifecycle to automate development tasks and streamline workflows.

IBM® watsonx.ai™ Step into your AI studio

Develop custom AI applications faster and easier with an integrated, collaborative, end-to-end developer studio that features an AI developer toolkit and full AI lifecycle management.

IBM® watsonx.data™ Trust your data, trust your decisions

Manage, prepare and integrate trusted data from anywhere, in any format so you can unlock AI insights faster and improve the relevance and precision of your AI applications.

IBM® watsonx.governance™ Mitigate the risks. Meet the regulations.

Automate governance to proactively manage AI risks, simplify regulatory compliance and create responsible, explainable AI workflows.

watsonx in the real world

Vodafone saw 99% improvement in turnaround time of journey testing 

7 million data points captured and analyzed at the US Open

IBM saved >40% of time creating a Red Hat® Ansible® Playbook

D&B clients saved >10% of time to evaluate supplier risk

Stay on top of AI news

Blog | IBM Granite 4.0 Tiny Preview: A sneak peek at the next generation of Granite models

See a preview of the compact and compute-efficient models in our upcoming Granite 4.0 family with a preliminary version of the smallest model.

Podcast | DeepSeek facts vs hype, model distillation, and open source competition

In Mixture of Experts - episode 40, the panel tackles DeepSeek R1 misconceptions, explains model distillation, and dissects the open-source competition landscape.

 AI Think Newsletter | Get AI insights delivered

Get curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.

Article | DeepSeek's AI shows power of small models

DeepSeek-R1 is a digital assistant that performs as well as OpenAI’s o1 on certain AI benchmarks for math and coding tasks, was trained with far fewer chips and is approximately 96% cheaper to use, according to the company.
Take the next step

See watsonx in action to learn how you can integrate AI into your enterprise workflows to accelerate impact and drive productivity.

Explore more AI Academy Blog Client stories Community