IBM watsonx™ is our portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.
Get the flexibility you need to make the right AI choices for your business. Choose an open source foundation model, bring your own, or use existing models. And run it across any cloud.
Create responsible AI with trusted enterprise data and governed processes. Use open, transparent technology. And employ governance and security controls for easier compliance.
Access your unstructured and structured data for more accurate AI with an open, hybrid data architecture.
Vodafone saw 99% improvement in turnaround time of journey testing
7 million data points captured and analyzed at the US Open
IBM saved >40% of time creating a Red Hat® Ansible® Playbook
D&B clients saved >10% of time to evaluate supplier risk
See a preview of the compact and compute-efficient models in our upcoming Granite 4.0 family with a preliminary version of the smallest model.
In Mixture of Experts - episode 40, the panel tackles DeepSeek R1 misconceptions, explains model distillation, and dissects the open-source competition landscape.
DeepSeek-R1 is a digital assistant that performs as well as OpenAI’s o1 on certain AI benchmarks for math and coding tasks, was trained with far fewer chips and is approximately 96% cheaper to use, according to the company.
See watsonx in action to learn how you can integrate AI into your enterprise workflows to accelerate impact and drive productivity.