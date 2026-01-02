AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Watch the episode

What defined AI in 2025 and what’s coming in 2026? In this special year-end episode of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang sits down with veteran panelists to review the biggest AI moments of 2025 and make bold predictions for the year ahead. Kaoutar El Maghraoui unpacks the AI hardware supply crisis and NVIDIA’s chip dominance. Gabe Goodhart defends open source’s breakout year with models like Kimi K2 Thinking. Chris Hay argues 2025 delivered on “super agents” through ChatGPT Deep Research and Claude Code. Finally, Aaron Baughman and Abraham Daniels predict the future of multimodal AI—from vision models to autonomous digital workers. Join our experts as they separate AI hype from reality and forecast what 2026 holds.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 0:45 – Chris: Super agents, reasoning models and 2025 reflections 
  • 12:26 – Gabe: Open source’s breakthrough year and what’s next
  • 22:17 – Kaoutar: AI hardware in 2025 and predictions for 2026 
  • 29:18 – Aaron & Abe: Multimodal AI and modular model orchestration

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes AI code generation: Wins, fails and the future
Claude Code, Cursor, open-source tools and the reality of AI coding in 2025. Real dev experiences, model wars and what's next. Tune into Mixture of Experts.
Disney's AI bet: USD 1B OpenAI content deal explained
isney signs USD 1B OpenAI deal for character licensing. Time names AI architects Person of the Year. Plus NVIDIA Nemotron 3 & Claude's Soul Document revealed.
GPT-5.2 code red & AWS Nova models drop
OpenAI's GPT-5.2 code red, Stanford's AI transparency index scores IBM Granite 95/100 and AWS Nova models. Tune into this week's Mixture of Experts.

You might like

3D render of several pieces and objects in spiral shape
Artificial intelligence

Explore more AI content
Isometric 3D render of watsonx Orchestrate logo
The 2025 Guide to Prompt Engineering

Your one-stop solution for mastering the art of prompting to unlock the full potential of AI
Illustration of a chameleon on a branch
AI Value Creators ebook

Beyond the generative AI mindset
watsonx.ai logo line-style illustration
watsonx.ai®

Step into the watsonx.ai developer studio
watsonx Orchestrate UI dashboard illustration
watsonx Orchestrate®

All your AI agents in an open solution, fully orchestrated

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
AI code generation: Wins, fails and the future
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is a multi-agent system?
Security Intelligence podcast album art
The defining cybersecurity stories of 2025
The Coherence Times podcast album art
When will quantum computers beat classical computers?
MASTERS: AI in Action Podcast AI in Action thumbnail Think newsletter
How UFC uses AI to turn data into real-time insights
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is generative AI?
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Disney's AI bet: USD 1B OpenAI content deal explained
Security Intelligence podcast album art
AI browser bans and the top software flaws of 2025
Transformers podcast artwork
From Elephants to AI Agents: A CXO Survival Guide
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Using quantum computers to uncover the mysteries of quantum physics
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is AI MLOps?
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Unlocking Our Quantum Future
Transformers podcast artwork
Adaptability Quotient: The CIO edge in an AI world
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Creating Smarter Business with AI and Quantum
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube