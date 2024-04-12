IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant leverages generative AI to accelerate development while maintaining the principles of trust, security and compliance at its core. Developers and IT Operators can speed up application modernization efforts and generate automation to rapidly scale IT environments.
watsonx Code Assistant is powered by the IBM Granite foundation models that include state-of-the-art large language models designed for code, geared to help IT teams create high-quality code using AI-generated recommendations based on natural language requests or existing source code.
Join IDC and IBM in this webinar to learn more about why application modernization is among the top use cases for GenAI in the software development lifecycle.
Help developers with AI-generated code recommendations based on natural language inputs or existing source code.
Enable developers to write net new or convert quality code with greater efficiency by reducing cognitive switching.
Empower developers to review code recommendations and match to the originating data source before accepting.
Allow developer teams to build skills using the product.
Provide developers with access to IBM foundation models that bring AI where they work—keeping purpose-built and deployment efficiency at the front and center.
Generate net new code with applicable syntax from natural language requests.
Gain transparency through visibility into the potential origin of generated code recommendations.
Translate code from one language to another or refactor legacy code.
Learn how watsonx Code Assistant technology accelerated the creation of Ansible playbooks and cut development efforts and associated costs by 30%.
Using generative AI reduced playbook development effort by over 50% in IBM CIO Organization Pilot.
IBM Consulting achieved a 30% reduction in Ansible Playbook development effort while maintaining quality, compliance and resiliency.
Watch how Code Assistant for Z brings Generative AI to Mainframe Application Modernization
Watch an informative webinar as we discuss the general availability of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed.
COBOL programmers are getting harder to find. Read how IBM is providing a solution.
Microsoft and IBM are betting that it can with AI.
What it is and how it works, learn all about the AI code-generating software.
Learn about IBM AI Academy, our new flagship AI for business educational experience.
*IBM’s plans, directions and intentions may change or be withdrawn at any time at IBM’s discretion, without notice. Information about potential future products and improvements is provided to give a general idea of IBM’s goals and objectives and should not be used in making a purchase decision. IBM is not obligated to provide any materials, code or functionality based on this information. This statement replaces all prior statements on this topic.