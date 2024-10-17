rKube, a Morocco-based IT solutions provider specializing in modernizing IBM® WebSphere® applications and delivering Java upgrades across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), found itself amid growing demands to help customers update its Java applications. Organizations face many potential challenges with modernizing Java applications, including poor documentation, complex codebases and outdated testing. For many businesses, these challenges hinder their growth and impact their competitive edge.

With a decade of experience in this space, rKube recognized the urgent need to accelerate Java modernization capabilities with a solution that understood the entire software development lifecycle and assisted with the actual transformation. Traditionally, application modernization processes have required extensive manual effort, often resulting in significant bottlenecks and increased costs. So, rKube sought an approach using generative AI (gen AI) and automation.