IBM watsonx Code Assistant pricing
Individual Discovery, experimentation

Free for individual use running locally on a personal laptop.

 Essentials Business, production use

Starting at approximately USD 2 per 20 task prompts.



 Standard Enterprise, production use

Starting at USD 3,000 per month.

Includes approximately 3,000 task prompts per month for unlimited users. It comes with full access to Essentials plan features and advanced Java application modernization capabilities.

Approximately USD 2 per additional 20 task prompts.

 On-premises Enterprise, production use

Hybrid cloud deployment: Deploy on-premises integrating with your existing IT infrastructure and workflows with deployment options that enhance your current systems without disruption.

 

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
