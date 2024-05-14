The Hybrid Cloud Platforms team within the IBM Chief Information Officer (CIO) Organization is responsible for delivering, securing and modernizing an immense, diverse IT environment that powers applications used by hundreds of thousands of IBMers every day. “We have a broad scope of responsibility for business-critical application infrastructure. Take, for example, our manufacturing or sales applications. If those go down, IBM business comes to a halt. It’s those types of applications that our team supports,” explains Bob Epstein, Leader, IBM CIO Hybrid Cloud Platforms.

The team’s mission is not just to keep the lights on. Their mission is to accelerate business transformation across IBM. “Our work to optimize IBM’s infrastructure is essentially the cornerstone that enables everyone else to run fast and innovate in their role,” adds Melissa Santisteban, CIO Strategy Lead at IBM. The team is always looking for new ways to streamline and automate tedious, repetitive IT maintenance tasks that are required across the entire IT estate. They seek to eliminate drudgery and instead give their developers the time they need to contribute to transformational initiatives.



This is why the team relies on industry-leading technologies such as Red Hat® Ansible® Automation and why, when the Technical Preview of IBM® watsonx™ Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed began, they volunteered to test out the solution.

