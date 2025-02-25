What IBM clients and partners are saying about the possibilities of watsonx

IBM watsonx™ is a portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity. It works with trusted data throughout your organization. Read what companies are saying about watsonx, its potential to create a competitive advantage and its ability to scale trustworthy AI for business.

 NatWest (formerly Royal Bank of Scotland) uses watsonx to make home buying easier

Learn how IBM Consulting® and NatWest used IBM watsonx Assistant to co-create an AI-powered, cloud-based platform named “Marge” to provide real-time digital mortgage support for home buyers. 
US Open logo on Gray 10 background for use on watsonx page.
US Open

“The AI models that are built with watsonx do more than enhance the digital experience of the US Open. They also scale the productivity of our editorial team by automating key workflows.”

— Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, United States Tennis Association

 

 Digital experiences with watsonx
Truist logo for Watsonx
Truist

“Truist is collaborating with IBM on several generative AI internal use cases. Some of the products involve using watsonx, a new AI portfolio developed by IBM to assist companies in generative AI and machine learning. We are exploring opportunities to co-create, build proofs of concept and ultimately deploy them in the production environment for the benefit of our teammates and clients.”

Ken Meyer, Divisional Chief Information and Experience Officer, Truist
Mercado Latino logo for Watsonx
Mercado Latino, Inc.

“We are excited to explore use cases around employee training and tracking, customer care, auto form-fill and more with watsonx, a new portfolio from IBM. We are especially delighted that this new portfolio augments our capabilities and provides added data security.”

— Richard Rodriguez, President, Mercado Latino, Inc.
FYI Brand logo.
FYI

“FYI is honored to expand our relationship with IBM by incorporating watsonx capabilities that will further improve the productivity of our Web 3.0 messenger app. Collaborating with IBM, a trusted partner and an expert in the generative AI field, will empower both FYI and the creative community to scale.”

— will.i.am, Founder and CEO, FYI
Eviden Brand logo.
Eviden

“In the field of generative AI and foundation models, watsonx is an AI portfolio that enables us to meet our customers' requirements for optimization and security. It also allows them to benefit from the dynamism and innovations of the open source community.”

— Romain Gaborit, CTO, Eviden
The Championships at Wimbledon logo/badge. RGB. White tennis rackets and tennis ball in a green circle with purple outline.
Wimbledon

“We constantly innovate with our partners at IBM to provide Wimbledon fans, wherever they are in the world, with an insightful and engaging digital experience of The Championships. This year, we are introducing new features for our digital platforms. These features use the latest AI technology from IBM providing fans with even more insight into the singles draw and access to commentary on various matches through our match highlights videos.”

Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing and Commercial Director, The All England Club

watsonx portfolio

Explore the client quotes for the products in the watsonx portfolio.

IBM® watsonx.ai™ IBM® watsonx.data™ IBM® watsonx.governance™ IBM® watsonx Assistant IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate
Put AI to work
