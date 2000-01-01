Rethink customer service with AI
What if generative AI could help you achieve your customer service aspirations?
Get an expert view (1:08) Request an AI strategy briefing
Graphic of block of different colors stacked on top of each other

Generative AI offers promise to organizations looking to meet the dual challenges of rising customer demands and operational costs. It scales the best aspects of customer service—responsiveness, empathy, knowledge and personalization—from one agent to hundreds. With the ability to understand complex inquiries and generate more conversational responses, it enables frictionless self-serve experiences, smarter contact centers and happier CSRs. All in service of a better experience.

IBM has been helping clients apply trusted AI in this space for more than a decade. With end-to-end transformation services from IBM Consulting and the AI-powered IBM watsonx Assistant, IBM helps you enhance conversational AI, improve the agent experience and optimize call center operations and data.

 Request an AI strategy briefing
Customer Contact Week: June 3-6 in Las Vegas

Join IBM to learn about AI assistants for your CX and workforce with IBM’s demos, workshops and more.

AI Academy: Put AI to work for customer service
Tune in to our webinar series: AI for customer service
It’s time to reimagine customer service with AI

Customer expectations are sky high. Generative AI can help you transform customer-service workflows to win their loyalty. 

 Rethink customer self service

What if you could create virtual assistants that know virtually everything?

Rethink contact center operations

What if you could turn a sunk cost into a source of value?

 Rethink the agent experience

What if you could make your best CSRs even better?
See how your peers are putting AI to work 300+

customer contacts handled per day.

 Read the case study 40%

increase in customer engagement on all platforms.

 Read the case study 20%

improvement in customer loyalty.

 Read the case study

Insights

Keep up with the latest on all things AI when you subscribe to our new AI topic updates. Delivered to your inbox, just 1–2 times per month.
Subscribe to AI topic updates
How to meet customer service aspirations that may have seemed unthinkable before by combining traditional and generative AI. Download the guidebook
AI for customer service

Transforming customer service: How generative AI is changing the game.

 A leader in conversational AI

Learn why IBM watsonx Assistant is a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

 The CEO’s guide to generative AI for customer service

Three things CEOs need to know and do to gain a competitive edge by using generative AI for customer service.

Unlock exceptional AI-driven customer service with a strategy session

IBM has the technology and expertise to help you think big and move fast responsibly in transforming your customer service function with generative AI.

Attend an AI strategy session to take the first step towards unlocking the full potential of generative AI at scale. You’ll walk away with clarity on where to get started, what’s needed to kick off a pilot and how to scale responsibly from there.
Related capabilities
Explore our service transformation capabilities

We help companies elevate their customer service offering to unlock efficiency, empower agents and support any customer from anywhere, any time.

 Explore our offering Explore watsonx Assistant

Build intelligent virtual agents to deliver customer care in your buiness.

 Learn more Get a live demo of watsonx Assistant

Sign up for a live demo with one of our solutions experts.

 Request a live demo