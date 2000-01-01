AI for customer service

Generative AI offers promise to organizations looking to meet the dual challenges of rising customer demands and operational costs. It scales the best aspects of customer service—responsiveness, empathy, knowledge and personalization—from one agent to hundreds. With the ability to understand complex inquiries and generate more conversational responses, it enables frictionless self-serve experiences, smarter contact centers and happier CSRs. All in service of a better experience.



IBM has been helping clients apply trusted AI in this space for more than a decade. With end-to-end transformation services from IBM Consulting and the AI-powered IBM watsonx Assistant, IBM helps you enhance conversational AI, improve the agent experience and optimize call center operations and data.