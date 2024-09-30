Home Think Page Title AI in Action AI in Action
Check out the AI in Action 2024 report, where you can get a clear assessment of today's AI Leaders along with with expert commentary on how AI Learners can join their ranks.
Key insights

By partnering with The Harris Poll to survey 2,000 organizations across the globe, IBM discovered what differentiates AI Leaders (the top 15% of those surveyed) from AI Learners.

Leaders look for the intersection of opportunity, need and internal capabilities to develop an action-oriented roadmap; foster organization-wide alignment through clear and authentic communication; and understand that a strong data foundation delivers the flexibility to customize AI.

2/3  

of Leaders report that AI has already driven a greater than 25% improvement in revenue growth rate.

 4  

use cases are favored by Leaders: customer experience, IT operations, virtual assistants and cybersecurity.
A Learner will typically copy predefined scenarios using out-of-the-box technologies. But a Leader develops custom innovations. Dr. Stephan Bloehdorn Executive Partner and Practice Leader AI, Analytics and Automation- IBM Consulting DACH
AI roadmap

The survey data shows that Leaders build an AI roadmap informed by four dimensions: strategy, toolkits, data management and applications.

Strategy requires vision and investment; toolkits must be supported by a technical staff and flexible infrastructure; data management is grounded in accessibility and governance; and applications should reliably address a broad array of targeted use cases.

85%
of Leaders follow an AI roadmap instead of taking a more opportunistic approach.

72%
of Leaders say their C-suite is fully aligned with IT leadership about what needs to be done to achieve AI maturity.
More findings

Taken as a whole, the survey reveals that AI success relies on human factors. Technology is imperative, but so is visionary leadership that inspires experimentation, agility and persistence.

Read the full report to get insights that can take you from Learner to Leader.

