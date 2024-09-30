By partnering with The Harris Poll to survey 2,000 organizations across the globe, IBM discovered what differentiates AI Leaders (the top 15% of those surveyed) from AI Learners.
Leaders look for the intersection of opportunity, need and internal capabilities to develop an action-oriented roadmap; foster organization-wide alignment through clear and authentic communication; and understand that a strong data foundation delivers the flexibility to customize AI.
Take the AI in Action quiz
of Leaders report that AI has already driven a greater than 25% improvement in revenue growth rate.
use cases are favored by Leaders: customer experience, IT operations, virtual assistants and cybersecurity.
The survey data shows that Leaders build an AI roadmap informed by four dimensions: strategy, toolkits, data management and applications.
Strategy requires vision and investment; toolkits must be supported by a technical staff and flexible infrastructure; data management is grounded in accessibility and governance; and applications should reliably address a broad array of targeted use cases.
Taken as a whole, the survey reveals that AI success relies on human factors. Technology is imperative, but so is visionary leadership that inspires experimentation, agility and persistence.
Read the full report to get insights that can take you from Learner to Leader.
Questions about the report? Delve into specific industries, geographies or areas of interest.