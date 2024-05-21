Led by top IBM thought leaders, leverage a comprehensive course designed for business and data leaders on the most relevant AI topics.
IBM’s animated series shows how you can transform customer service, app modernization, HR and marketing with generative AI. Each episode features an IBM expert imagining the application of AI to a workflow, and the impact on an entire enterprise.
Watch IBM expert Kate Soule explain how generative AI uses LLMs.
Climate change today represents a critical global challenge. Watch Stacey Gifford, a chemist with IBM Research, explain how artificial intelligence (AI) offers promising solutions, such as the ability to develop new environmentally friendly materials.
Unplanned downtime can lead to financial losses, damage a brand and even incur regulatory action. Join Albert Traylor with IBM Cloud, for a use case walkthrough about how AIOPs can predict and prevent outages and speed up resolution.
What is really the difference between artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)? Let Jeff Crume explain the relationship between the two and also delve into related topics like deep learning (DL) and properties of each type.
Kubernetes is now the de facto standard for container orchestration in the technology industry, allowing you to run and manage your container-based workloads. Join Sai Vennam as he provides a comprehensive view of all things Kubernetes.
What is a REST API and how is it fundamental to your cloud application? Join Nathan Heckman with IBM Cloud, as he answers these questions and much more, visually showing the benefits a company can gain by using REST API.
Without the right strategy, hybrid cloud can pose a number of challenges. Watch Sai Vennam with IBM Cloud, use an example of a fictional distribution company undergoing hybrid cloud transformation to explain the advantages of choosing the right strategy.
It is essential to understand the nuances of the Shared Responsibility Model in cloud security. Dive deep with Nataraj Nagaratnam from IBM Cloud as he explains cloud security and how enterprises can incorporate it into their business operations.
Sorting through thousands of alerts to find the “signal” can be taxing. Watch Jaqueline Lehmann explain how a SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) system correlates data from multiple sources to produce accurate, high-fidelity alerts.
While the “bad guys” use tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to attack, the "good guys" use PPTs (people, process and technology) to respond. See Jeff, "the security guy", explain the MITRE ATT&CK framework to help understand your enemy.
Ever thought how the journey of food from farm to table draws parallels to the evolution of data storage, moving from data lakes and data warehouses to data lakehouse architecture? Watch Luv Aggarwal explain this analogy, and how a data lakehouse combines the benefits of data lakes and warehouses.
A data fabric is an architectural approach to simplify data access in an organization to facilitate self-service data consumption. Check out this video in which Luv Aggarwal explains how the data fabric can help break down data silos and get data into the hands of data users.
What’s a data warehouse, and how does it compare to a data mart and data lake? Is a data warehouse solution only for large enterprises? In this lightboard video, Luv Aggarwal with IBM Cloud, answers these questions and many more as he breaks down what a data warehouse is and the benefits it can provide for an enterprise.
Though Observability, Application Performance Management (APM) and Monitoring are often used interchangeably, they have distinct meanings. Learn how they differ and why enterprise observability is more effective at reducing manual monitoring efforts.
Modern-day cloud application users expect real-time experiences, but how is it achieved? Watch Whitney Lee with IBM Cloud, explain how Apache Kafka, an open-source distributed streaming platform, enables developers to make high-performance applications using event streams.
Though Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and DevOps are viewed as two sides of the same coin, they do have some differences. Watch Bradley Knapp with IBM Cloud, explain the differences and how they impact an organization.
Application programming interfaces, or APIs, simplify software development and innovation by allowing the exchange of data and functionalities. Explore our playlist to learn how to optimize software ecosystems.
Cloud computing is becoming integral to IT infrastructure across industries. Explore our playlist covering cloud fundamentals to learn how to navigate and succeed in any cloud environment.
Kubernetes is the go-to open-source platform for container orchestration. Check out our playlist of Kubernetes essentials from basics to advanced topics to master the managing of containerized applications.
AI and ML are poised for continued growth, and it is an exciting time to be involved in these fields. Explore our playlist about essential and popular AI and ML topics to get a holistic understanding of these transformative technologies.
A well-structured cloud data storage can lead to cost-efficiency, enhanced scalability and data elasticity for organizations of all sizes. Browse our comprehensive playlist to dive deep into cloud data storage as an alternative to on-premise storage networks.
Integrating cloud-native controls into your existing technologies can strengthen your defense strategy. Watch our playlist offering deep insights into threats, trends and solutions to help you stay ahead of the curve.
