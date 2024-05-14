All over the world, demand for software developers is growing. In fact, the US Labor Department expects job opportunities for software developers will grow by 25% by 2031. At the same time, it estimates that the global shortage of software engineers may reach 85.2 million by 2030. This imbalance between the supply and demand of software developers will continue to deepen over time if it remains unaddressed.

“To be proactive in helping our clients address this trend, we have begun exploring generative AI-enabled pair programming,” explains Gerry Leitão, Partner and Global Hybrid Cloud Automation Leader for IBM Consulting®. “In our early testing, we have seen firsthand that generative AI can act as a force multiplier for developers. There’s so much legacy code that needs to be refactored and modernized, not to mention net new code being developed. Generative AI has an important role to play in balancing those priorities,” says Leitão. In fact, Gartner estimates that “by 2025, 80% of the product development life cycle will make use of generative AI code generation, with developers acting as validators and orchestrators of back-end and front-end components and integrations.”*

“We began our mission to help clients increase developer productivity using generative AI by bringing together IBM Research, IBM Technology and Red Hat. There are so many possible use cases to explore. We chose to start with Ansible,” notes Leitão. Ansible Automation Platform is the leading IT automation platform that helps thousands of companies across the globe drive complexity out of their IT environments and automate their IT Operations.

“We asked, ‘How can we help shorten the Ansible learning curve and amplify the impact of each individual who develops Ansible automation?’” says Leitão. This led to the technical preview of IBM® watsonx™ Code Assistant for Red Hat® Ansible® Lightspeed.

* Gartner, Emerging Tech: Generative AI Code Assistants Are Becoming Essential to Developer Experience, May 11, 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.