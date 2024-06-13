The IBM AI Ethics Board was established as a central, cross-disciplinary body to support a culture of ethical, responsible and trustworthy AI throughout the organization.

Co-chaired by Francesca Rossi and Christina Montgomery, the Board’s mission is to support a centralized governance, review and decision-making process for IBM ethics policies, practices, communications, research, products and services. By infusing our long-standing principles and ethical thinking, the Board is one mechanism by which IBM holds our company and all IBMers accountable to our values.

Learn more about ethical impact in the 2023 IBM Impact Report

Take a look inside IBM's AI ethics governance framework