Home Impact AI Ethics AI ethics

IBM is helping to advance responsible AI with a multidisciplinary, multidimensional approach

Learn about foundation model ethics
Now is the moment for responsible AI

Businesses are facing an increasingly complex, ever-changing global regulatory landscape when it comes to AI. The IBM approach to AI ethics balances innovation with responsibility, helping you adopt trusted AI at scale.
Foundation models: Opportunities, risks and mitigations.

Fostering a more ethical future by leveraging technology

Case study: Building trust in AI

Latest updates

Fostering greater transparency across the data ecosystem

Co-created by IBM, the Data & Trust Alliance's new Data Provenance Standards offer a first-of-their-kind metadata taxonomy to support transparency about data provenance.

 IBM Granite models named a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™

This recognition validates IBM’s differentiated approach to delivering enterprise-grade foundation models, helping clients accelerate the adoption of gen AI into their business workflows while mitigating foundation model-related risks.

 Three critical steps toward EU AI Act compliance

The EU AI Act has ushered in a new era for AI governance. What do you need to know and do to achieve compliance?

 How can new Chief AI Officers balance trust and innovation?

Three IBM leaders offer their insights on the significant opportunities and challenges facing new CAIOs in their first 90 days.

 An updated perspective on foundation models

Learn about strategies and tools that can help mitigate the unique risks posed by foundation models.

 AI ethics in sustainability

Learn how the responsible development and deployment of AI technology can be better for people and the planet.

 What policymakers can do about deepfakes, right now

IBM leaders Christina Montgomery and Joshua New outline three key priorities for policymakers to mitigate the harms of deepfakes.
Our principles and pillars The Principles for Trust and Transparency are the guiding values that distinguish the IBM approach to AI ethics. Read the Principles for Trust and Transparency The purpose of AI is to augment human intelligence

IBM believes AI should make all of us better at our jobs, and that the benefits of the AI era should touch the many, not just the elite few.

 Data and insights belong to their creator

IBM clients’ data is their data, and their insights are their insights. We believe that government data policies should be fair and equitable and prioritize openness.

 Technology must be transparent and explainable

Companies must be clear about who trains their AI systems, what data was used in training and, most importantly, what went into the recommendations of their algorithms.
The Principles are supported by the Pillars of Trust, our foundational properties for AI ethics. Explainability

Good design does not sacrifice transparency in creating a seamless experience.

 AI Explainability 360 Fairness

Properly calibrated, AI can assist humans in making choices more fairly.

 AI Fairness 360 Robustness

As systems are employed to make crucial decisions, AI must be secure and robust.

 Adversarial Robustness 360 Transparency

Transparency reinforces trust, and the best way to promote transparency is through disclosure.

 AI FactSheets 360 Privacy

AI systems must prioritize and safeguard consumers’ privacy and data rights.

 AI Privacy 360 toolkit

Ethics for generative AI

When ethically designed and responsibly brought to market, generative AI capabilities support unprecedented opportunities to benefit business and society alike.
Foundation models: Opportunities, risks and mitigations Read the paper
The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI: Platforms, data, governance and ethics

Human values are at the heart of responsible AI.

 The urgency of AI governance

IBM and the Data & Trust Alliance offer insights about the need for governance, particularly in the era of generative AI.

 A policymaker’s guide to foundation models

A risk- and context-based approach to AI regulation can mitigate potential risks, including those posed by foundation models.
Putting principles into action across the organization

The IBM AI Ethics Board was established as a central, cross-disciplinary body to support a culture of ethical, responsible and trustworthy AI throughout the organization.

Co-chaired by Francesca Rossi and Christina Montgomery, the Board’s mission is to support a centralized governance, review and decision-making process for IBM ethics policies, practices, communications, research, products and services. By infusing our long-standing principles and ethical thinking, the Board is one mechanism by which IBM holds our company and all IBMers accountable to our values.

Learn more about ethical impact in the 2023 IBM Impact Report

Take a look inside IBM's AI ethics governance framework

 

 Francesca Rossi

Learn more about Francesca

 Christina Montgomery

Learn more about Christina

Our positions

IBM advocates for policies that balance innovation with responsibility and trust to help build a better future for all.

Visit the IBM Policy Lab ->

IBM's five best practices for including and balancing human oversight, agency and accountability over decisions across the AI lifecycle.

Learn more

IBM's perspective on the opportunities posed by foundation models as well as their risks and potential mitigations.

Learn more

 Awareness about risks and potential mitigations is a crucial first step toward building and using foundation models responsibly.

Read now

White paper outlining seven recommendations about data-driven business model risks for policymakers.

Learn more

Companies should utilize a risk-based AI governance policy framework and targeted policies to develop and operate trustworthy AI.

Learn more

White paper on privacy risks of Brain-Computer Interfaces.

Learn more

Companies that collect, store, manage or process data have an obligation to handle it responsibly, ensuring ownership and privacy, security and trust.

Learn more

IBM no longer produces facial recognition or analysis software. We believe in a governance framework informed by precision regulation.

Learn more

Five priorities to strengthen the adoption of testing, assessment and mitigation strategies to minimize bias in AI systems.

Learn more

A pioneering paper on accountability, compliance and ethics in the age of smart machines.

Read now

IBM's point of view on protecting at-risk groups in AI bias auditing.

Read now
watsonx.governance Accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable data and AI workflows. Learn more Get the AI governance ebook

Partnerships and collaborations

IBM is proud to contribute to diverse, global efforts to advance responsible AI through partnerships, alliances and affiliations.
Proactively generating value with AI ethics

Experts from IBM and University of Notre Dame outline recommendations for getting the best ROI from AI ethics investments.

 Partnership on AI shares risk mitigation strategies for the open foundation model value chain

With input from IBM, Partnership on AI's new report explores safeguards for open foundation models.

 The Data & Trust Alliance offers new policy roadmap for AI governance

Co-authored by IBM, the Data & Trust Alliance's new policy roadmap provides recommendations for balancing AI innovation with AI safety.

Promoting AI safety through open innovation

At The Futurist Summit, IBM Chief Privacy and Trust Officer Christina Montgomery and Partnership for AI CEO Rebecca Finley discuss the critical relationship between open innovation and AI safety.

 University of Notre Dame and IBM partner to research ethical challenges of large language models

With support from the Notre Dame-IBM Tech Ethics Lab, ten research projects will be undertaken in 2024.

 Pulitzer Center launches program to train 1,000 journalists on AI reporting

With support from the Notre Dame-IBM Technology Ethics Lab, the Pulitzer Center launches the AI Spotlight Series, a global training initiative.

 IBM and Meta launch the AI Alliance

IBM and Meta launch the AI Alliance in collaboration with over 50 founding members and collaborators globally.

 IAPP Data Privacy Day and 2024 Predictions

Hear privacy predictions from key industry leaders, including IBM Chief Privacy and Trust Officer, Christina Montgomery.

 AI Governance Alliance releases Briefing Paper Series

In collaboration with IBM, the World Economic Forum offers three briefing papers to help guide responsible transformation with AI.

Next steps

Find out how IBM can help you accelerate your responsible AI journey.

 Explore our AI governance services Discover watsonx.governance