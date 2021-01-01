Home Impact 2023 IBM Impact Report Technology for impact
See how IBMers are making a difference around the world
Read the 2023 Impact Report

"At IBM, we believe technology is a catalyst to unlock new and more powerful ways to make a positive impact. Innovation can address evolving demands and create a better future as new ethical, societal and environmental challenges arise. We continue to focus on making a lasting impact by using the power of technology, such as Artificial Intelligence."

 

Justina Nixon-Saintil
Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, IBM
Our framework IBM Impact is our framework, comprised of three pillars we believe will create a more sustainable, equitable and secure future. Ethical impact

Creating innovations, policies and practices that prioritize ethics, trust, transparency and above all— accountability

 Equitable impact

Creating spaces and opportunities for everyone by focusing on diversity, equity and inclusivity, both within IBM and globally

 Environmental impact

Creating better pathways to conserve natural resources, reduce pollution and minimize climate-related risks

 
Ethical impact Highlights

Responsibility


In 2023, IBM released watsonx.governance and led the creation of the AI Alliance

600+

Trained more than 600 suppliers in technology ethics in 2023
AI governance through multiple lenses

Christina Montgomery, IBM Chief Privacy and Trust Officer, is helping shape the IBM vision to bring forward responsible AI

 Technology ethics and diversity among suppliers

Leading the Global Supplier Diversity team, Jennifer Turner supports IBM’s efforts to work with diverse suppliers.

 Diverse leadership fosters innovation and creativity

Sola Ogunsola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, leverages diversity not only for equity, but also for innovation and equitable technologies
Equitable impact Highlights

11.5

Million learners engaged with free IBM training content since 2021

USD 100.3

Million invested towards apprenticeships and new-collar programs since 2022
Supporting remote communities in Japan

Through programs like the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, Takahito Motonaga leads IBM volunteers in developing an energy forecasting model using cloud and AI solutions

 Infusing the power of AI for IBMers

During the “watsonx challenge,” Parul Mishra, Vice President, Product Management, Digital Labor, helped IBMers learn how generative AI can be infused into their work

 Empowering future technology experts

IBM SkillsBuild helped Oscar Ramirez dig deeper into technology learning paths and AI, preparing him for his next role

 From Data Science apprentice to AI engineer

David Cruz began working for IBM as a Data Scientist apprentice, and was hired as a full-time IBMer after completing a two-year program
Environmental impact Highlights

68.5%

Reduction in operational GHG emissions against base year 2010, ahead of our 2025 goal

2,130

Energy conservation projects completed since 2021, avoiding an estimated 256,000 MWh of energy consumption
Embedding our net zero goal in business operations with AI

In 2023, AI allowed Global Energy Manager, Jimmy McDonough, and other teams to capture and analyze IBM’s energy data

 Reusing IBM Z® and IBM Power® to avoid waste

In 2023, Linda Demmler, GM of IBM Global Asset Recovery Services, and her team helped reuse IBM equipment to avoid waste

 Using AI to power sustainable buildings

Wael El Chouwani, IBM Sustainability Software Market leader, worked with KAFD to achieve sustainable building operations using AI

 Creating, enhancing and restoring habitats

Andrea Sarudi, from IBM Corporate Environmental Affairs, works with IBMers to create pollinator gardens that support biodiversity
