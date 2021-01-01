Justina Nixon-Saintil
Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, IBM
Creating innovations, policies and practices that prioritize ethics, trust, transparency and above all— accountability
Creating spaces and opportunities for everyone by focusing on diversity, equity and inclusivity, both within IBM and globally
Creating better pathways to conserve natural resources, reduce pollution and minimize climate-related risks
In 2023, IBM released watsonx.governance and led the creation of the AI Alliance
Trained more than 600 suppliers in technology ethics in 2023
Christina Montgomery, IBM Chief Privacy and Trust Officer, is helping shape the IBM vision to bring forward responsible AI
Leading the Global Supplier Diversity team, Jennifer Turner supports IBM’s efforts to work with diverse suppliers.
Sola Ogunsola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, leverages diversity not only for equity, but also for innovation and equitable technologies
Million learners engaged with free IBM training content since 2021
Million invested towards apprenticeships and new-collar programs since 2022
Through programs like the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, Takahito Motonaga leads IBM volunteers in developing an energy forecasting model using cloud and AI solutions
During the “watsonx challenge,” Parul Mishra, Vice President, Product Management, Digital Labor, helped IBMers learn how generative AI can be infused into their work
IBM SkillsBuild helped Oscar Ramirez dig deeper into technology learning paths and AI, preparing him for his next role
David Cruz began working for IBM as a Data Scientist apprentice, and was hired as a full-time IBMer after completing a two-year program
Reduction in operational GHG emissions against base year 2010, ahead of our 2025 goal
Energy conservation projects completed since 2021, avoiding an estimated 256,000 MWh of energy consumption
In 2023, AI allowed Global Energy Manager, Jimmy McDonough, and other teams to capture and analyze IBM’s energy data
In 2023, Linda Demmler, GM of IBM Global Asset Recovery Services, and her team helped reuse IBM equipment to avoid waste
Wael El Chouwani, IBM Sustainability Software Market leader, worked with KAFD to achieve sustainable building operations using AI
Andrea Sarudi, from IBM Corporate Environmental Affairs, works with IBMers to create pollinator gardens that support biodiversity
These highlights should not be construed as a characterization regarding the materiality of such information to IBM’s business or operating results.