“We always track, measure and test new ideas to see how they work in real-life situations. That way, we can improve them quickly,” explains Chromy. “In this case, we took a set of testing queries, for which we had the correct answers pre-defined in our hand-built AI assistant which was powered by watsonx Assistant. We then fed those queries to the new assistant which was powered by both watsonx Assistant and watsonx.ai. That one had no pre-built dialogues and had to come up with the answers by itself, using the provided documentation and skill it had as a large language model. It responded with 85% accuracy compared with the pre-defined answers of the former version. With much less work input. So now we know that it is on a good track.”

Through this new assistant, AddAI also helped its customer achieve a 50% reduction in unanswered customer queries. Moreover, when answering customer questions, an AI assistant powered by watsonx.ai is designed to provide a more detailed and actionable answer than was previously possible.

“We have been able to tune the model to query complex data sets and then summarize the data it collected in a much more effective way. For example, the previously mentioned banking customer uses the assistant to deliver fee information to its customers. Rather than serving up raw data that requires the user to analyze the output and infer the next step, the assistant can deliver a clearly summarized answer with helpful next steps for the user to consider. This was not possible before watsonx.ai,” explains Miezgova.

This is just the beginning. Going forward, AddAI is confident it can reduce the implementation time on any new AI assistant by up to 30% given they can now use generative AI to help prepare the assistant to be questioned by end-users. The team expects this to significantly shorten the amount of time it takes to test and optimize an assistant before it is ready to be shared with end-users. AddAI also expects it can provide next-level, more knowledgeable assistants, even without the need of developing each dialogue (response) manually, using this new approach with watsonx.ai and watsonx Assistant.