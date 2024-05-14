In its initial proof-of-concept (POC) for the integration, Cogniware observed the following results over a 75-day time period:

Decrease of Argos implementation time by 45% for eight tested solutions

Data from various sources and formats processed up to 60% faster

Instant automatic linkage with regular data updates from structured and unstructured data sources

The early results, which were tested and validated by 20 users, have been compelling—and the Cogniware team is just getting started. “The integration of Argos with watsonx.data went seamlessly,” explains Dominik Regner, Sales Manager at Cogniware. “We experienced remarkable ease in realization, all thanks to the dedicated support from the IBM team. Their cooperation made complex processes user-friendly and efficient in our POC success. With watsonx.data integrated into Argos, our platform has significantly powered up, simplifying and enhancing our customer experience remarkably.”