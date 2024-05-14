Cogniware is a Czech-based software company, and an IBM Business Partner, whose mission is to deliver innovative AI-based analytical products and elite professional services that help identify potential safety threats in the world. The firm’s core customer base spans the public and private sectors: from law enforcement agencies and national intelligence agencies to commercial banks, telco operators and so much more. These organizations typically have huge amounts of data stored in different formats and locations. Cogniware’s analytics platform needed a way to collect all these different types of data from customers and link them directly into its Argos platform while also meeting security requirements. The team believed this could greatly speed up the time it takes to process customer data and, more importantly, shorten the amount of time it takes to implement the product with each new customer.
Building on its longstanding collaboration with IBM, Cogniware partnered with the IBM® Client Engineering and Technical Sales teams from the Czech Republic to integrate its Argos solution with IBM watsonx.data™. Argos is a secure and user-friendly data analytics solution for investigation, deep dive analysis, pattern searching and more. IBM watsonx.data is a platform for analytics processing of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. The integrated solution is designed to help users collect various different types of data—for example, NOSQL, JSON, CSV formatted data—safely and easily using watsonx.data, and then connect the data to Argos Investigation. With Argos, users can then visualize connections and examine the activities of individuals who are involved in an investigation. The platform is designed to make it easier for users to surface insights that support their investigations.
In its initial proof-of-concept (POC) for the integration, Cogniware observed the following results over a 75-day time period:
The early results, which were tested and validated by 20 users, have been compelling—and the Cogniware team is just getting started. “The integration of Argos with watsonx.data went seamlessly,” explains Dominik Regner, Sales Manager at Cogniware. “We experienced remarkable ease in realization, all thanks to the dedicated support from the IBM team. Their cooperation made complex processes user-friendly and efficient in our POC success. With watsonx.data integrated into Argos, our platform has significantly powered up, simplifying and enhancing our customer experience remarkably.”
