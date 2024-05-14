In Germany, Minijob-Zentrale (MJZ) is the central agency for collecting and reporting information for all marginal part-time jobs (minijobs). MJZ editors must inform their target audiences about recent news and changes. But preparing complex regulatory content in a way that is easy to understand, publishing appealing articles, and being creative at the same time can be somewhat challenging.
MJZ collaborated with IBM® Client Engineering and IBM iX®, an experience design practice within IBM Consulting®, to explore ways to meet their publishing challenges. IBM iX incorporated its expertise in content and user experience design. Together, they used IBM watsonx.ai™, IBM’s studio for generative AI (gen AI) and machine learning, to help analyze MJZ’s editorial workflows, co-create wireframes and depict the first vision of an editorial assistant before the technical realization started. Mini, the editorial assistant, covers idea generation and shares inspiration. Mini also helps editors to simplify texts and to adapt them for a selected target group. The prototype shows how gen AI supports and augments the editorial workflow in various phases.
Applying gen AI to Mini injected additional guidance and inspiration into the editorial process by reducing tedious, time-consuming work and finding a simpler language while enabling MJZ editors to maintain full control and maximum creativity. Editors discovered that the gen AI solution helps by generating variants and outputting valuable text examples for editors to choose from. In addition, tedious tasks now take less time because gen AI can cull research of already published content and then offer a few suggestions for keywords to jumpstart the writing, saving time for the writers. Gen AI is also able to offer more empathy for the target audiences in the creation process, literally at the push of a button, making it easier for editors to adopt their target users’ point of view.
Minijob-Zentrale (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the central collecting and reporting agency for all marginal part-time jobs (minijobs) in Germany. It offers a comprehensive service with clear information and personal advice on insurance, contributions and registration legislation for all minijobs.
