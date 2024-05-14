To that end, ENN chose to build upon its existing IBM RPA foundation, incorporating the AI capabilities of the IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation offering combined with IBM watsonx Assistant and IBM Watson Discovery solutions, both of which run on the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform. This single platform provides ENN with a foundation for future solutions, as well as the ability to consolidate, operationalize and govern data from across its operations, reducing costs while eliminating data silos.

The choice was well-founded: IBM watsonx Assistant software was named as a leader in conversational computing by analyst firm Forrester in 2018, and the IBM Watson Discovery solution garnered “Best Innovation in Natural Language Processing (NLP)” in the Alconics enterprise AI awards in 2019. On top of that, IBM Cloud Pak for Automation offers the convenience of pre-integrated automation technologies and low-code tools, so clients can design, build and run automated applications and services quickly and at scale.

With IBM Watson technology providing the “brain” of AI, ENN’s updated virtual AI assistants are able to query users on intent, then pass that information over to IBM RPA’s “two hands” of automation to perform appropriate actions.

The use of these intelligent virtual assistants now spans employee and customer self-service functions. The IT desktop services AI assistant launched at the beginning of the pandemic continues to apply the IBM watsonx Assistant and IBM RPA solutions to query and assist employees with their IT requests.

For finance-related issues, an AI assistant, also built on IBM watsonx Assistant technology, supports complex multicycle conversations and interactions between diverse internal business and finance teams and the Financial Sharing Center, shortening communication cycles and granting access to financial data based on authorization and business need.

Customer-focused AI assistants provide business and IT services to customers. Customers can get their questions answered—such as the status of a bill payment—quickly and easily, improving the customer experience while reducing operating costs.

An employee AI assistant provides ENN’s 50,000 employees access to information housed in hundreds of business systems. Employees can get status updates on internal processes, such as expense reports, without logging into individual internal systems or performing manual queries. Using the IBM Watson Discovery solution, the virtual assistant can intelligently search enterprise and knowledge databases to help customer service personnel answer complex customer questions.

And an “expert” assistant, also powered by IBM Watson Discovery technology, parses through large volumes of unstructured and structured data—such as that found in manufacturing manuals, development files and internal user guides—to provide employees easy access to information previously unavailable or only accessible through time-intensive training or searches.