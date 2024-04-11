Boost ROI with full-featured AI-driven robotic process automation (RPA)
Going from simple, back-office task automation to scaled automation to handle time-consuming business processes can be a challenge.
The IBM Robotic Process Automation offering helps you automate more businesses and IT processes at scale with the ease and speed of traditional RPA. Software robots, or bots, can act on AI insights to complete tasks with no lag time and enable you to achieve digital transformation.
Explore our no-hype RPA buyers guide
Real-time price and value estimate based on your custom configuration.
Bring the power of RPA to end users using natural language with IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Discover more on watsonx Orchestrate.
Accelerate Your Automation Journey with the IBM Business Automation Starter Kit
Process Mining and RPA: Meet the Ultimate Automation Power Couple
Using robotic process automation (RPA) and application programming interfaces (APIs) you can automate and streamline workflows by creating in IBM watsonx Orchestrate custom skills, which gives you the flexibility to train watsonx on your specific needs.
Move repetitive tasks to always-on bots enabling employees to spend more time on innovation.
Experience cost efficiencies that occur when you automate routine, manual tasks and shift employees toward higher-revenue efforts.
Create, test and deploy new automation schemes in hours, instead of days or months.
Fulfill automated tasks in seconds or minutes 24x7.
Virtually eliminate copy-and-paste mistakes from entering the same data into multiple systems.
After deploying IBM Robotic Process Automation for a composite organization, a three-year 124% ROI was modeled by a 2021 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study, commissioned by IBM.
After costs, investments achieved a net benefit of USD 549,000 plus enhanced process visibility, data and compliance.
The implementation of IBM Robotic Process Automation fully paid for itself in 16 months.
Automate repetitive tasks without human intervention.
Enable human workers to use bots on demand.
Create engaging chatbots for any channel.
Use file system, clipboard, taskbar, services, open and close applications.
Work with web apps, Windows apps, Microsoft Office suite, SAP, Java apps and remote desktop.
Build bots faster with hundreds of prebuilt commands.
Access mainframes, call APIs, update and query databases.
Increase scalability and run multiple bots on the same virtual host.
Send and read emails and SMS messages and chat using natural language.
Extract structured data from unstructured content.
Understand information, make decisions, apply knowledge and learn.
Create reports in PDF Reports, MS Excel and MS Word.
Encrypt, analyze and perform calculations.
Create, upload/download and transfer files.
To perform at its peak, automation requires incessant data from across the organization and partner ecosystem.
Embracing generative AI allows developers to thrive in a world increasingly reliant on AI.
Learn why RPA with AI matters and what it's like to have smarter bots solving problems and increasing productivity.
Easily identify automation opportunities by visualizing how processes are working from existing business data.
Test RPA plans to see the ROI and impact on the process before implementation to manage risks and drive results.
Fast-track RPA implementation by automatically generating RPA bots from process insights and automation recommendations.