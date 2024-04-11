Home Business automation Robotic Process Automation (RPA) IBM Robotic Process Automation

Boost ROI with full-featured AI-driven robotic process automation (RPA)

Achieve faster ROI

Going from simple, back-office task automation to scaled automation to handle time-consuming business processes can be a challenge. 

The IBM Robotic Process Automation offering helps you automate more businesses and IT processes at scale with the ease and speed of traditional RPA. Software robots, or bots, can act on AI insights to complete tasks with no lag time and enable you to achieve digital transformation.

Real-time price and value estimate based on your custom configuration.
Bring the power of RPA to end users using natural language with IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Discover more on watsonx Orchestrate.

Accelerate Your Automation Journey with the IBM Business Automation Starter Kit

Process Mining and RPA: Meet the Ultimate Automation Power Couple
watsonx Orchestrate and RPA

Using robotic process automation (RPA) and application programming interfaces (APIs) you can automate and streamline workflows by creating in IBM watsonx Orchestrate custom skills, which gives you the flexibility to train watsonx on your specific needs. 

Benefits Boost productivity

Move repetitive tasks to always-on bots enabling employees to spend more time on innovation. 

Experience cost efficiencies that occur when you automate routine, manual tasks and shift employees toward higher-revenue efforts.

Create, test and deploy new automation schemes in hours, instead of days or months.

Fulfill automated tasks in seconds or minutes 24x7.

Virtually eliminate copy-and-paste mistakes from entering the same data into multiple systems.

Total economic impact of IBM Robotic Process Automation Learn about the savings and business benefits enabled by robotic process automation. Read the report Return on investment

After deploying IBM Robotic Process Automation for a composite organization, a three-year 124% ROI was modeled by a 2021 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study, commissioned by IBM.

 Net present value (NPV)

After costs, investments achieved a net benefit of USD 549,000 plus enhanced process visibility, data and compliance.

 Payback period

The implementation of IBM Robotic Process Automation fully paid for itself in 16 months.
Features Build, run and monitor your bots Unattended bots

Automate repetitive tasks without human intervention.

 Enable human workers to use bots on demand.

Enable human workers to use bots on demand.

 Intelligent chatbots

Create engaging chatbots for any channel.

 Learn more (1:13) Use Microsoft Windows OS

Use file system, clipboard, taskbar, services, open and close applications.

 Use desktop applications

Work with web apps, Windows apps, Microsoft Office suite, SAP, Java apps and remote desktop.

 Low-code authoring tools

Build bots faster with hundreds of prebuilt commands.

 Learn more (1:55) Interact with systems

Access mainframes, call APIs, update and query databases.

 Concurrent bot execution

Increase scalability and run multiple bots on the same virtual host.

 Learn more (1:42) Communicate

Send and read emails and SMS messages and chat using natural language.

 Read documents

Extract structured data from unstructured content.

 Apply intelligence

Understand information, make decisions, apply knowledge and learn.

 Create documents

Create reports in PDF Reports, MS Excel and MS Word.

 Process data

Encrypt, analyze and perform calculations.

 Manage Files

Create, upload/download and transfer files.

Use cases

What can RPA mean for your business? Accelerate productivity and reduce errors. Spend more time on strategic work and less time on repetitive tasks. See how (1:32)
How to build an AI-driven bot IBM RPA assists RPA developers—or virtually anyone—in building an RPA bot and creating reports in minutes. See how (2:51)
How to integrate a chatbot Troubleshoot technical issues and develop chatbots that reply to customers in near real-time. See how (1:50)
How to manage an IBM RPA bot Maintain your RPA environment and track metrics. See how (1:33)
RPA and AI How to increase your impact with AI-powered RPA The power of AI & Automation: Productivity and agility

To perform at its peak, automation requires incessant data from across the organization and partner ecosystem.

 Read the report Top 5 criteria for developers when adopting generative AI

Embracing generative AI allows developers to thrive in a world increasingly reliant on AI.

 Read the blog post AI-embedded resilience inside RPA

Learn why RPA with AI matters and what it's like to have smarter bots solving problems and increasing productivity.

 Watch the video (4:23)
Case studies
More case studies Find out why companies are increasingly relying on IBM Robotic Process Automation. Read more
Ratings and reviews
Optimize your RPA initiatives Jumpstart and scale your IBM Robotic Process Automation initiatives with IBM Process Mining. Optimize strategy with fact-based process insights to solve the toughest RPA project pitfalls and challenges.  Learn more about IBM Process Mining Easy

Easily identify automation opportunities by visualizing how processes are working from existing business data.

 Secure

Test RPA plans to see the ROI and impact on the process before implementation to manage risks and drive results.

 Fast

Fast-track RPA implementation by automatically generating RPA bots from process insights and automation recommendations.
