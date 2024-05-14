The solution is still evolving, but the AOC has already seen major improvements. Perhaps the most important value indicator from the AOC’s point of view is the reduction in claims processing time. Garst explains: “From start to finish it was 45 to 60 days on average. Attorneys sometimes waited months to be paid. Now, with automation, we are down to 10 days or less. That’s actually less than the time allotted by the law.”

Visibility into every step of the process transforms management and reporting. “Before, when the AOC director would meet with the chief justice, she and her staff would spend countless hours in the individual systems pulling the necessary data for a full view of what was going on with the claims,” says Garst. “Now, all she has to do is open up her iPad and show them, ‘Here’s the number of cases. Here’s where they are in the approval process.’”

The solution also facilitated the first pay raise for the state’s public defenders in a decade. According to Garst, the change would have been a major challenge using the previous systems. “When you change that pay rate, you need to have an easy way to go in and change it. Also, you need to have it so it only changes the pay rate from the day the new rate was authorized, so it doesn’t go back and change it for every single claim in the system. And when you look at the volume, this is the entire state. So, it was a significant challenge.” Further, the end-to-end transparency helped the AOC meet Department of Revenue documentation requirements for transferring payments electronically. For the first time, public defense resources could get paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

As for AOC staff, they love it. “They’re happy with the system,” relates Garst. “The most satisfying feedback is what you hear from the field. The director travels across the state, and they have multiple user groups with various attorneys. They have gotten nothing but stellar feedback over the last year.”

With proof established, the AOC’s thinking has shifted to what else might be possible. “We’re now doing enhancements,” explains Garst. “Reporting enhancements, process enhancements. We’ve created dashboards for the director. We’re now giving them the system they always dreamed of.” Some of the enhancements being explored include using AI to analyze data and feed insights back to further streamline the process. “They’re excited,” says Garst. “They say, ‘Oh, can I do this? Can I do that?’ They’ve seen what’s in the realm of the possible and now they want to push it.”

The Gideon v. Wainwright ruling affirmed that even the most humble and downtrodden among us weigh equally on the scales of justice. The AOC brings that ruling into trials taking place every day. But ensuring fair representation for indigent defendants means ensuring compensation for defenders. By paying public defense resources more, and making sure they’re paid faster, the AOC attracts more talent to the Indigent Defense System, broadening the pool of resources. This means indigent defendants have better, faster access to a fair defense. The efficiencies are a win for the courts and defenders. The results, like Gideon v. Wainwright, are a win for justice.