Faster processes and shorter client wait times—that's the brilliance of AI-powered automation
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is a modular set of integrated software components, built for any hybrid cloud, designed to automate work and accelerate business growth.
With this offering, clients can transform fragmented workflows—achieving 97% straight-through processing—to stay competitive, boost efficiency and reduce operational costs.
Is your organization on AWS? Explore our AWS Marketplace offering.
IBM wins TrustRadius 2023 Best of Awards
Simplify complex workflows, facilitate records management and more.
Use data to identify gaps, then build low-code and no-code automations with the help of AI.
Gain the flexibility to deploy with containers across any cloud managed by you or IBM as SaaS.
Collect, enrich, manage and govern enterprise content so it can be deployed efficiently across any cloud and within any application.
Automate and simplify the conversion of unstructured content into valuable data from both paper and digital documents and images.
Run your business by automating case and process workflows to reduce or eliminate time-consuming tasks.
Automate business and IT processes at scale with software robots that act on AI insights to complete tasks with no lag time.
Make faster, more informed decisions through data-driven insights; pinpoint inefficiencies; and drive continuous process improvements.
Make precise and personalized decisions by creating and managing your business rules independently from applications and processes.
Explore how you can automate your business with IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. We follow a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need. This solution is also available on the AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) and the RedHat Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com).
Leverage our AI-powered, end-to-end automation platform to bring business automation to your organization and quickly solve operational challenges.
Access the powerful automation capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation in our SaaS version, reducing the need for infrastructure and software maintenance.
Identify high-value RPA opportunities from process mining insights.
Activate content and unlock data from inside documents with deep AI to drive a valuable customer experience and employee productivity.
Combine business process management and case management with AI-powered decision services to increase straight-through processing.
We work with you to identify the automation solutions you need based on your requirements and usage.
Gain a more secure path to the cloud by buying only what you need from this or other IBM Cloud Pak containerized software solutions.
Work alongside our experts to assess your portfolio, implement quick agile change, and set the course for your automation future.
Focus on innovation while keeping existing resources in place by letting our IBM Services® experts manage your ongoing automation needs.