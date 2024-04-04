Home Business automation Cloud Pak for Business Automation IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation

Faster processes and shorter client wait times—that's the brilliance of AI-powered automation

What is IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation?

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is a modular set of integrated software components, built for any hybrid cloud, designed to automate work and accelerate business growth.

With this offering, clients can transform fragmented workflows—achieving 97% straight-through processing—to stay competitive, boost efficiency and reduce operational costs.

IBM wins TrustRadius 2023 Best of Awards
IBM is named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2023
Why IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation Here's what the 2022 IBM-commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study determined after 3 years. 395% 395% return on investment (ROI).¹ 80% Up to 80% boost in productivity.¹ USD 18 million USD 18 million net present value (NPV).¹
Benefits Automate different types of work

Simplify complex workflows, facilitate records management and more.

 Alleviate skill gaps

Use data to identify gaps, then build low-code and no-code automations with the help of AI.

 Deploy anywhere

Gain the flexibility to deploy with containers across any cloud managed by you or IBM as SaaS.
Features Business automation for every need Content services

Collect, enrich, manage and govern enterprise content so it can be deployed efficiently across any cloud and within any application.

 Learn about content services Document processing

Automate and simplify the conversion of unstructured content into valuable data from both paper and digital documents and images.

 Learn about document processing Workflow

Run your business by automating case and process workflows to reduce or eliminate time-consuming tasks.

 Learn about workflow RPA and digital labor

Automate business and IT processes at scale with software robots that act on AI insights to complete tasks with no lag time.

 Learn about RPA Process mining

Make faster, more informed decisions through data-driven insights; pinpoint inefficiencies; and drive continuous process improvements.

 Learn about process mining Decision management

Make precise and personalized decisions by creating and managing your business rules independently from applications and processes.

 Learn about decision management

Use case

End-to-end business automation See how this end-to-end automation platform—built as a modular set of integrated software components and compatible with any hybrid cloud—can bring business automation to your organization. IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation helps you analyze and execute workflows, design AI-infused automations with low- and no-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance.
Case studies United Foods unlocks fresh efficiency savings by embracing workflow automation Enabled execution of over 20,000 trade promotions annually for more than 60,000 dealers Processed 97% of new margin requests immediately, and virtually eliminated errors FCT achieves straight through processing with the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation solution Reduced the time to reconcile accounts receivable from 32 hours to 30 minutes Gains rapid insights into the vaccination status, to help reduce community transmission, with IBM and ABP
How to buy

 Explore how you can automate your business with IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. We follow a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need. This solution is also available on the AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) and the RedHat Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com).
Contact your IBM seller for more information IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation

Leverage our AI-powered, end-to-end automation platform to bring business automation to your organization and quickly solve operational challenges.

Enterprise Contact your IBM seller for more information IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation SaaS

Access the powerful automation capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation in our SaaS version, reducing the need for infrastructure and software maintenance.

Enterprise Contact your IBM seller for more information IBM Process Mining and RPA Bundle

Identify high-value RPA opportunities from process mining insights.

Enterprise Starting at USD 17,000 per month Content services + document processing

Activate content and unlock data from inside documents with deep AI to drive a valuable customer experience and employee productivity.

Enterprise Starting at USD 28,000 per month Workflow management and decision services

Combine business process management and case management with AI-powered decision services to increase straight-through processing.

Enterprise Customized pricing Custom solutions

We work with you to identify the automation solutions you need based on your requirements and usage.

Enterprise

Financing options

Looking to speed up project approvals? IBM can work with you to minimize upfront cash outlays and align payments to a project’s anticipated benefits. Just talk with us about building a payment plan tailored to your specific budget requirements.
Services We offer software, services and consulting for almost any cloud. Choose what works for you. Move forward on your own

Gain a more secure path to the cloud by buying only what you need from this or other IBM Cloud Pak containerized software solutions.

 Get started Move forward with some help

Work alongside our experts to assess your portfolio, implement quick agile change, and set the course for your automation future.

 Learn about expert labs Move forward by letting us do it for you

Focus on innovation while keeping existing resources in place by letting our IBM Services® experts manage your ongoing automation needs.

 Visit IBM Services
Get started with a free trial of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation.

Footnotes

¹ ”The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Cloud Pak For Business Automation.” Forrester, July 2022