Breakthroughs in AI will create huge disruptive opportunities in how companies recruit and hire. For Silver Egg Technology, a Japan-based provider of AI-powered recommender solutions, getting out in front of this wave was crucial. Smaller companies often do not have the right HR personnel to screen and respond promptly to job applicants. This can make the interview and offer process painfully slow and inefficient.

An excessive time to “close” on qualified candidates means that good people can slip through the cracks. Moreover, recruiters may respond to these difficulties by sending the best candidates elsewhere. This results in a decrease in the quality of hires that ultimately impacts employee and customer satisfaction. Indeed, finding and hiring the right people is often the single biggest bottleneck to a company’s continued growth and success.