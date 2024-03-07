As a leading talent acquisition and skills development consultancy, IBM Consulting works closely with clients to tailor solutions specific to their recruiting and skilling needs. Whether you are looking to address high turnover, enhance recruiting technology stack, improve workforce productivity, address skills shortages, or create an effective learning experience for a diverse workforce, IBM can provide customized strategies and tools across consulting, technology, and managed services.
We offer comprehensive recruitment and skilling solutions which include global recruiting advisory services; global RPO services; pipelining tools; candidate experience enhancement strategies; workforce advisory, skills assessments and gap analyses; AI-powered learning accelerators, digital academies and upskilling strategies; and talent development and mobility solutions.
We are committed to building diverse workforces and reduce bias in recruitment, staffing, skilling strategies and succession planning processes. Using AI-powered automation, data and analytics, we’ll help you achieve your hiring needs, develop the best talent, define skilling strategies, transform learning experiences and bridge skill gaps to help unlock your workforce potential.
By leveraging AI-powered tools, automation and effective recruitment strategies to attract, hire and retain candidates who are not only qualified, but also aligned with the company's culture and values. This leads to a higher quality of talent joining the organization, results in lower turnover rates and drives costs savings.
By designing a hiring process interaction model based on the spoken and unspoken expectations of candidates and hiring managers, you put the ‘consumer’ at the heart of the model. AI-powered recruitment platforms streamline and enhance the recruiting process to deliver the type of interactions potential candidates expect.
Empower your organization with a modern workforce to meet current and future demands, with the ability to upskill and reskill effectively, at speed. With AI-powered automation and skills strategies, unlock workforce potential, grow and retain talent faster and improve engagement, reducing the risk of critical skills shortages.
Enterprises start their talent acquisition and skills development journey with IBM by assessing the skills of their workforce. Through skills assessments and gap analysis, using the right AI-powered tools and services we help identify the areas of upskilling or reskilling employees to meet current and future job demands.
As we map your future workforce profile, we work with you to envision, design and implement an equitable and inclusive workplace, creating a company culture where employees feel valued. Our diversity offering stems from our own learnings—developing diversity recruiting initiatives, bias reduction in recruitment processes and fostering an inclusive workplace culture.
For multinational organizations, we help with skilling initiatives across different regions and markets. We understand local training needs and compliance with regional training regulations and can help plan for future skills requirements worldwide.
The most important part of a successful strategy is its execution. We assess the maturity of your current processes, improve experience, drive technology optimization and design target operating models to perfect your ability to hire the best talent using historical and real-time market data with AI and automation, partnered with world class, analytics and design.
We help you deliver improved candidate experiences by leveraging analytics to understand the candidate journey and co-create mobile-friendly applications, automate processes and digital assistants to answer questions. We’ll help you implement AI and automation to analyze resumes, assess candidates and even conduct initial interviews to enhance the overall candidate experience.
Learning is a continuous journey. IBM’s watsonx plaform for skilling leverages AI to recommend relevant courses, offers personalized feedback and adapts training content to each learner's needs, making learning more efficient and effective and ensuring that training aligns with your organization's strategic goals.
Reimagine Human Resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, accelerating the digital agenda, unlocking workforce potential and creating agility.
Our services combine deep process and technology expertise infused with AI to create innovative workforce operating models across your candidate and employee experience.
Drive transformation in HR to support new talent lifecycle workflows embedding AI-enabled services built on a platform and integrated with strong ISV partnerships.
Deliver exceptional employee experiences with data, AI and automation to improve employee, stakeholder, and client satisfaction, increase productivity, reduce costs and drive business value.
Accelerate your adoption of generative AI and reimagine your HR with an AI strategy briefing.
