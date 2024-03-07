As a leading talent acquisition and skills development consultancy, IBM Consulting works closely with clients to tailor solutions specific to their recruiting and skilling needs. Whether you are looking to address high turnover, enhance recruiting technology stack, improve workforce productivity, address skills shortages, or create an effective learning experience for a diverse workforce, IBM can provide customized strategies and tools across consulting, technology, and managed services.



We offer comprehensive recruitment and skilling solutions which include global recruiting advisory services; global RPO services; pipelining tools; candidate experience enhancement strategies; workforce advisory, skills assessments and gap analyses; AI-powered learning accelerators, digital academies and upskilling strategies; and talent development and mobility solutions.



We are committed to building diverse workforces and reduce bias in recruitment, staffing, skilling strategies and succession planning processes. Using AI-powered automation, data and analytics, we’ll help you achieve your hiring needs, develop the best talent, define skilling strategies, transform learning experiences and bridge skill gaps to help unlock your workforce potential.