VIA supports customers through two call centers, one for paratransit riders and one for general information, with live agents available during most hours of the work week. To improve service, the Technology and Innovation and Customer Care teams added a service that reports wait times, and a callback feature designed to alleviate long hold times.

Given VIA’s focus on continuous improvement through innovation, the team sought to further enhance the customer experience by applying digital technology. “Our culture is to be really customer centric and rider friendly, and part of that is offering cutting-edge tools to provide better information,” says Steve Young, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at VIA.

Several informational issues were ripe for digital innovation. First was the need to offer customer support 24x7, not just during call center hours. In addition, the growing percentage of transit riders who rely on smartphones, tablets and PCs would welcome a digital channel. Plus, in reviewing call center data, the executive team noted the repetitive nature of basic customer queries that could be addressed with digital information tools, allowing agents to focus on value-added services.

“When is my bus coming? Can I bring my dog? What is the fare for my child? There are so many recurrent questions that are easy to answer,” explains Young. “We wanted to be able to answer them automatically even when the call center was closed.”

The solution was an automated digital agent, a virtual assistant that would draw on call center data to answer FAQs. It would also need to interact with third-party APIs to provide real-time transit information and directions. To support San Antonio’s diverse community, it had to converse in both English and Spanish. Operational analytics were a must. And it had to be based on cloud computing.

The VIA team began development with a local startup, but when the partnership faltered, VIA put the project on hold. Fortuitously, around this time IBM® was offering an AI-powered agent for municipalities to answer questions about the pandemic. Though Young wasn’t looking for a COVID agent, it piqued his interest, and he shared his on-hold project with the IBM team. The result was that VIA engaged IBM to co-develop the customer service assistant.

Why IBM? “We wanted stability and we wanted a market leader in the AI space,” says Young. “We found that in IBM, but we also found a partner that would collaborate with us, that was willing to sit down with us and help us grow.