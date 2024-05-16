Home Analytics Cognos Dashboard Embedded IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded

IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded is an API-based solution that lets developers easily add end-to-end data visualization capabilities to their applications.

Embed data visualizations directly into your applications
IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded gives developers a way to embed an intuitive, drag-and-drop visualization tool, providing end users the ability to explore data and create visualizations that answer the unique questions important to your business.
Benefits Embed data visualizations

Easily integrate a dynamic analytics workflow directly into your offering.

 Leverage JavaScript APIs

IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded utilizes JavaScript APIs to allow developers to quickly and efficiently embed visualizations into their application.

 Get started easily

IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded is now available in the IBM Cloud Catalog. You can sign up for a free trial and get started today.
Available on IBM Cloud

This product is available on IBM Cloud, an open source environment that helps you quickly and easily create, deploy, and manage applications on the cloud.

