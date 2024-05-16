IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded is an API-based solution that lets developers easily add end-to-end data visualization capabilities to their applications.
Easily integrate a dynamic analytics workflow directly into your offering.
IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded utilizes JavaScript APIs to allow developers to quickly and efficiently embed visualizations into their application.
IBM Cognos Dashboard Embedded is now available in the IBM Cloud Catalog. You can sign up for a free trial and get started today.