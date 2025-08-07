OpenAI’s open-source models available on IBM watsonx.ai

One of the two models, the larger gpt-oss-120b, is being made available today on IBM’s watsonx.ai platform. IBM said the model can be deployed securely within enterprise infrastructure, customized using internal data and embedded into real-world workflows in industries such as healthcare, financial services and legal support. The second model, gpt-oss-20b, will also be added to the platform soon. Development teams will also soon be able to leverage these models from watsonx.ai when building Agents within watsonx Orchestrate.

IBM watsonx.ai empowers businesses to develop, deploy and scale AI applications in a unified development platform. It gives developers the flexibility and choice to customize a foundation model, access a wide range of pre-built, custom and open-source tools, take advantage of leading frameworks and utilize hybrid deployment options for cloud and on-prem, enabling rapid experimentation and accelerating time to value for the business .to customize a foundation model, access a wide range of pre-built, custom and open-source tools, take advantage of leading frameworks and utilize hybrid deployment options for cloud and on-prem, enabling rapid experimentation and accelerating time to value for the business.

The availability of gpt-oss on watsonx.ai adds another option to a growing menu of open models hosted on the platform and will add more choice for teams building agents in watsonx Orchestrate. By offering users access to top-tier open models in watsonx including third-party models such as Meta and Mistral and IBM’s own Granite, the goal is to foster a culture of collaboration and flexibility for customers deploying generative AI.